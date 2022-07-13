2 arrested in Westfield armed robbery

Pete Hestekin is the founder of the Eau Claire-based nonprofit. He shared with News 3 Now why he believes providing these items to veterans is so important. “I can’t take care of everybody, our organization just can’t,” said Hestekin. “This is my piece of the pie. And the veterans deserve it, for one thing. They make it possible for all of us to do everything that we do.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO