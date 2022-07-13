2 arrested in Westfield armed robbery

Shortly after, an officer observed a different stolen vehicle in the area of the West Towne Mall. Mall staff alerted the officer to fraud in one of the stores where the three male suspects used the victim’s credit card to purchase hundreds of dollars in merchandise fraudulently. The suspects...
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the cyclist was heading east on Highway 78 when they lost control and veered into the westbound lane. A westbound vehicle then hit the cyclist, who died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, the sheriff’s office...
MADISON, Wis. — Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County celebrated MOVE4BGC Day Saturday. The event, which is in its 20th year, encourages children and adults to get out and get moving. Hundreds turned out to bike, walk and do yoga. The event also includes a virtual option, with...
MADISON, Wis. — For the second year in a row, vehicle enthusiasts gathered at East Madison Toyota for a car show benefitting paralyzed veterans. Despite the rain Friday, John Wineke, the dealership’s general manager, expected several hundred vehicles to show up. Participants were able to compete for prizes in categories ranging from the muscle era to classic sub-’70s.
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — After Sunday was a somber start to the week for the fourth anniversary of the natural gas explosion that killed Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr, on Thursday, the community honored the local hero with a day of light. Families swarmed the business of downtown...
Pete Hestekin is the founder of the Eau Claire-based nonprofit. He shared with News 3 Now why he believes providing these items to veterans is so important. “I can’t take care of everybody, our organization just can’t,” said Hestekin. “This is my piece of the pie. And the veterans deserve it, for one thing. They make it possible for all of us to do everything that we do.
MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings in Madison. The agency held a job fair for multiple positions Friday, including city and rural carriers. Jeff Braaksma, a customer relations coordinator, said there’s plenty of room for employees to grow a career with USPS....
MONONA, Wis. — The Friends of San Damiano celebrated summer Friday evening with their very first biergarten. Visitors enjoyed food, yard games, live music and the view of the lake from the shoreline. Attendees also got a chance to tour the property, including getting an inside peek at the house.
The program originally began in March 2020 as a way to help people without a home and at a higher risk of severe effects of COVID-19 find a safe place to stay. “This program has helped hundreds of Dane County residents socially distance and get connected to helpful resources,” Parisi said in a statement Friday announcing the proposed additional funding.
MADISON, Wis. — The Henry Vilas Zoo has begun phasing out some of the bird flu precautions as cases have decreased in Wisconsin. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the zoo said its flamingoes, cranes, and penguins are now allowed to use their outdoor spaces again. The zoo’s aviary remains closed, but officials said they hope to re-open it sometime in the next few weeks.
MADISON, Wis. – For the first time since the start of the pandemic the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Unity Picnic is back in full form. The group held its 8th annual event meant to bring people together to decompress but also to learn about community service programs they and their partners offer.
Comments / 0