Hiker’s body found near Challenger

GUNNISON– Last November, Denver Zoo and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) launched a new initiative aimed at boosting the state’s population of boreal toads, a species listed as endangered in Colorado and New Mexico. Starting with 95 adult toads from CPW’s Native Aquatic Species Restoration Facility in Alamosa, experts from the Zoo spent more than six months preparing the toads for breeding, and nurturing their offspring leading up to their release into the wild. On Tuesday, June 28, teams from the Zoo and CPW trekked to a remote site in Gunnison National Forest to introduce 570 tadpoles into wetlands that officials hope could eventually host an established population of rare amphibians.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO