Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Not starting Wednesday

Martinez (foot) picked up a hold against Arizona on Friday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning of work. Martinez was hit on the right foot by a line drive Tuesday, but there was never any indication that he suffered a serious injury. The right-handed hurler didn't pitch Wednesday or Thursday, but he served as the bridge between Yu Darvish and Taylor Rogers and picked up a hold in the 5-3 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday. The hold was Martinez's first of the season, and he has also notched three wins and three saves while posting a 3.63 ERA over 74.1 innings. He's made 10 starts and eight relief appearances.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO