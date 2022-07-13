ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in Texas truck tragedy

Plainview Daily Herald
 2 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican air force plane landed at an airport near Mexico City on Wednesday, bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month. They were the first to be returned...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

