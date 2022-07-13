ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Shop: Inside Tiger Woods' Shoes (And Other Gear) at 2022 British Open

By Morning Read Staff
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKtd3_0gegwR4W00

All your Tiger Woods gear questions answered as he prepares to play the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.

Tiger Woods’ shoes have drawn a lot of interest since his return to golf earlier this year. When he played the Masters, gone were his Nikes only to be replaced by FootJoys. After his extensive injuries, it’s no surprise that Woods needs extra support while walking the golf course, and that includes at the links at St Andrews.

Before his long-awaited tee time at the British Open, let’s see (and shop) what else he’s sporting this week, from apparel to golf clubs. Will Woods carry a classic 2-iron in his bag this year?

Tiger Woods’ Shoes and Apparel at the 2022 British Open

Tiger Woods first signed with Nike when he turned pro in 1996, so you’re used to seeing his Nike TW hat, classic red polo and black pants on a Sunday. What is different from his normal getup is that he’s continuing to wear FootJoy golf shoes this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW0Uc_0gegwR4W00
FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoes

Shop Tiger Woods’ Look in our Online Pro Shop

What’s in Tiger Woods’ Bag at the 2022 British Open?

Tiger Woods has been playing with TaylorMade golf clubs and his Scotty Cameron putter for a while now, but playing a links-style course like St Andrews requires some substitutions. In the past, Tiger has been known for swapping in his 2-iron to hit low stingers.

However, after his injuries, Tiger chose a TaylorMade P770 3-iron that will give him more launch and forgiveness. Will he be hitting stingers come Thursday? We shall see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5KXn_0gegwR4W00
TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver

Shop Tiger Woods’ Bag in our Online Pro Shop

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he tees off Thursday at 2:59 p.m./9:59 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
FanSided

How much does it cost to play golf at St. Andrews?

St. Andrews is a bucket list course for the most avid golfers, and it’s a public golf course, so anyone can play there. One of the best things about this year’s Open Championships venue is that St. Andrews is a public course. Anyone who wants to take a...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Before The Open Championship

The fourth and final major championship of the 2022 golf season has arrived. Thursday morning, The Open Championship from St. Andrews will begin play. Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, is set to partake in this year's Open Championship. Woods has been over in Europe for more than a week,...
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Honest Admission On His Golf Future

This could be the last time we ever see Tiger Woods play The Open at St. Andrews. Just moments ago, Woods finished up his second round at the prestigious venue. Unfortunately, he's going to miss the cut. Is this the last time we'll ever see Woods play competitively at St....
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
thecomeback.com

Tiger Woods bursts into tears at the British Open

After initial hope that the 150th Open Championship would be something special for Tiger Woods, his week at St. Andrews will be cut short. Woods needed a miracle on Friday if he was going to make the cut following an opening round 6-over-78 at the British Open. Unfortunately, he couldn’t deliver. After completing 36 holes at 9-over-par, Woods is set to fall well short of the cut, ending what was an epically disappointing performance at The Open Championship, an event he won three times in his career, and twice at St. Andrews.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Boat Photos Are Going Viral

Olivia Dunne, one of the most-popular collegiate athletes in the country, appears to be enjoying her summer. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, has landed some national endorsement deals, including a commercial with the clothing brand, Vuori. Dunne, with millions of followers across her social...
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson’s t-shirt raises age-old golf question: What’s the dress code?

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — When Phil Mickelson showed up to the 1st tee at the Old Course on Thursday morning, a whisper ran through the crowd. Mickelson was dressed head-to-toe in his characteristic shade of Aggressive Black. His only visible logo was his own — his jumping silhouette from the 2004 Masters — on his hat. He wore black slacks and a blank black quarter-zip. But under that quarter-zip was what appeared to be a simple black t-shirt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taylormade Golf#British Open#Nike Golf#Golf Clubs#Nikes#Footjoy#Adv#Taylormade
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Controversial Outfit

The 150th Open Championship teed off from St. Andrews earlier this morning with the best players in the world on arguably the most iconic course in the world. Among those on the course this weekend is Phil Mickelson. The lefty has been dominating headlines since he defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.
GOLF
Outsider.com

Phil Mickelson Responds to Tiger Woods’ Negative Comments About LIV Golf: ‘I Certainly Respect His Opinion’

The golfing world was aflame earlier this week when Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on LIV Golf prior to one of his practice rounds at The Open Championship. “What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what’s the incentive to practice?” Woods said on Tuesday. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”
GOLF
GolfWRX

Ian Poulter gets booed before hitting shocker on opening tee

One of European golf’s heroes, Ian Poulter, was booed as he was introduced on the first tee at St. Andrews earlier this morning. In something not akin to coincidence, Poulter, one of the two-dozen LIV players in the field, was given a very early tee-time away from the main television coverage and seemed rattled by the unexpected reception from the crowd, so much so that he almost hit his tee shot OB.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
102.5 The Bone

2022 British Open: Rory McIlroy thrives at 'fiddly' St. Andrews

For the third straight major, Rory McIlroy has leaped out to post a strong first round — in this case, a 66 at the British Open that left him two strokes off the lead. For the third straight major, McIlroy is in an ideal position to snap a major-less streak that now stretches nearly eight years. The next three days are, for now, a mystery, but once again, McIlroy looks absolutely primed and ready to add another major victory to his total.
GOLF
Golf.com

The John Daly and Bryson DeChambeau Show was a blast to watch (pun intended)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly share at least one thing in common, and we’ll get to that in a moment, but mostly they could not be more different. DeChambeau is muscular and cleanly shaven. Daly is built like Santa, and has a bleached blond beard that is the envy of every garden gnome. DeChambeau wears stylish, clingy Puma gear that shows off his chiseled figure. Daly wears purple pants adorned with flowers and skulls, and a baggy grey windbreaker from the Masters merchandise shop (yes, really).
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

Here’s why John Daly is wearing a Masters logo at the Open Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — John Daly had an eclectic mix of logos on his gray pullover in the first round of the Open Championship: Trump on his right sleeve, Ohio-based Wentz Financial Group on his right chest, California-based Mark Christopher Auto Center on his left chest. There was one...
The Spun

Nick Faldo Shares Emotional Message: Golf World Reacts

The 2022 Open Championship was already going to be a special week for the world of golf. But an emotional message from three-time Open winner Nick Faldo has made it all the more incredible. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Faldo revealed that during the Champions Dinner, golf icon Jack Nicklaus...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Key hole from the opening round of British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the British Open:. KEY FACT: Tiger Woods began the British Open with a tee shot that landed in a divot and a second shot that bounced into the Swilcan Burn. He made double bogey and went on to a 78, matching his highest start in the British Open. Rory McIlroy began his round by making a 60-foot putt on his way to a 66 to finish two shots out of the lead.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Golf world buzzes over brilliant shot from British Open contender

While he was already in a good spot, Viktor Hovland greatly improved his chances at the British Open on the 15th hole during Friday’s second round. While Hovland’s drive finished in the fescue, he had a good lie for his approach shot into the green on the par-four. Hovland took full advantage. His approach shot landed on the green and after two big bounces rolled into the hole for an eagle.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
669
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy