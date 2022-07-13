ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Elko County through 630 PM PDT At 605 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Oasis, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oasis and Silver Zone Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Eureka County through 600 PM PDT At 509 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beowawe, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Emigrant Pass, and areas along I-80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
