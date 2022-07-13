Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Eureka County through 600 PM PDT At 509 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beowawe, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Emigrant Pass, and areas along I-80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO