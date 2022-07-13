ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

REPORT: ESA Pilot Program injunction lifted

By Mary Alice Royse
actionnews5.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Davidson County chancellor Wednesday dismissed the injunction that was keeping the Education Savings Account program on hold in Tennessee. Commonly known as school vouchers, the Tennessee General Assembly previously passed the ESA in 2019, establishing a program allowing a limited number of eligible students to directly...

www.actionnews5.com

The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Up to $7K tuition assistance: TN voucher program gets green light, pushback for funding

TENNESSEE — A win for Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee after his voucher program gets the ok to move forward. The program, referred to as the Education Savings Account (ESA), would provide opportunities for students in Memphis and Nashville to attend private schools, but it’s how the voucher program is being funded that has people talking. Earlier claims state the program violates the Tennessee constitution because it’s only being offered in two Tennessee cities.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee tax free weekend 2022

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. With inflation squeezing all our budgets, tax-free weekends can be a smart time to shop...
TENNESSEE STATE
#School Vouchers#School Education#Esa#Esa Pilot Program#Tennessee Supreme Court
