Wheeling, W. Va. - When Anthony T.J. Smith committed to the Wheeling University wrestling program, he hadn't even got the chance to see the campus. When he got here, he was part of the foundation that built the wrestling program from the ground up during the 2013-2014 season. Throughout his five years as a member of the wrestling program, he literally and figuratively helped build the program into what it is today.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO