ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal, MN

Crystal’s La Michoacana Rose to Make State Fair Debut

ccxmedia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to the Minnesota State Fair next month will have an opportunity to eat a delicious treat normally found at Crystal ice cream shop La Michoacana Rose. “It is a big deal. If you’re from Minnesota, you grew up in Minnesota, the state fair is a big deal,” said Elizabeth Raygoza,...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Gorgeous Multi-Million Dollar Minnesota Home On Island Built For Celebrities

Almost $9 Million Home in Minnesota Looks Like It Was Built for Batman. Have you ever just browsed Realtor.com to see how "the other half lives"? I do all the time and found an amazing house in Greenwood, Minnesota that I will never be able to afford. It is pretty amazing though because the house sits on an island AND it has its own tunnel that leads to an underground garage. Yeah, just like Batman! And check out the windows on the ceiling in the photos below, and tell me those aren't perfect to see the bat signal.
GREENWOOD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Crystal, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Crystal, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair#Foodie#Dessert#Dairy#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Underwood Cooper#Mexican#Minnesotans
cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Early frost a concern for Minnesota farmer

A west central Minnesota farmer is concerned about an early frost following planting delays this spring. Jamie Beyer of Wheaton says some of her soybeans didn’t get planted until the end of June. “One thing my husband and I were chatting about was he said we’re all thinking about...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
B105

You Can Tour A Huge Cave In Minnesota That Has 13 Miles Of Passageways

There’s a unique county in Minnesota that doesn’t have a single lake but makes up for it with some pretty amazing stuff. The geography of the areas is what is called karst. The DNR highlighted the county today as part of Natural Rock Day. Karst geography is basically a porous landscape that can’t hold surface water. The area is mostly porous limestone, which causes water to form springs and caves and not lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Minnesota State Fair Announces 38 New Food Items

ST. PAUL (KDLM) – The Minnesota State Fair is out with its list of 38 new foods for 2022. New items include a pink guava slushie, lemon cookie tortilla chips, a cotton candy float and deep-fried ice cream. “The ones I’m most excited about are the new rice and meat options from Union Hmong kitchen they have three different varieties you can try so I’m super excited about that as well as the pickled pizza I’m a big pickle fan I know it’s very hit or miss with some people but I’m super excited about it,” said Fair spokeswoman Maria Hayden.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Good News For Those Battling This Invasive Beetle Here In Minnesota

If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

Minnesota Moose And Wolf Population Updates Summer 2022

Calf recruitment for Minnesota’s moose is the process of young moose surviving to become adults. This spring, in the far reaches of northeastern Minnesota, calf recruitment of moose does not present an uplifting narrative. “It’s abysmal. I think this is the worst calf recruitment year we’ve seen in 12...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy