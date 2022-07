SAFI-Tech, an Iowa-based startup that is creating no-heat and low-heat solder and metallic joining products, is partnering with Indium Corporation. Safi-Tech has developed supercooled liquid metal particles that allow manufacturers to solder on flexible substrates without the use of heat. The liquid particles are about one-fiftieth the size of a human hair and are filled with liquid metal. When popped, the particles release the encapsulated liquid metal which quickly solidifies, creating a solder joint. This unique process allows soldering to take place at room temperature. Removing heat from electronics manufacturing enables smaller, thinner, and flexible designs, currently unachievable with standard materials and processes.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO