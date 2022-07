A recall notice can be issued for many reasons on a car. It might have a major fault regarding safety, like when Ford recalled Pinto models in the 1970s because they could go up in flames in a rear-end collision. Sometimes, it's because of a compliance issue that isn't as obviously dangerous, like when Ford had to recall the 1978 Granada because the turn signals were the wrong shade of amber. Either way, voluntarily or enforced by the NHTSA, a recall is expensive. So, when the reason for the recall is on the silly side, things can get embarrassing. Those are our favorite kinds of recalls, because eventually we get to have some fun and compile them into a list like this.

CARS ・ 20 DAYS AGO