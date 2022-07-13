ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Healthcare cloud and data company Innovaccer moves into public sector

By Giles Bruce
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Health cloud company Innovaccer is shifting to the public sector, starting with an initiative to build a case management data platform for a California public health department. “Like the private healthcare market, the public sector is making the shift...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

beckershospitalreview.com

Moving Analytics raises $20M to scale customer base for cardiac telehealth program

Moving Analytics, a cardiac telehealth company, secured a $20 million series A investment. Moving Analytics intends to provide remote cardiac care, a practice that has been traditionally delivered in hospitals. "We are on a mission to conquer cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death by making aftercare more accessible...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Carle Health to use Health Catalyst data analytics app at 5 hospitals

Urbana, Ill. -based health system Carle Health is using Health Catalyst PowerCosting software to renovate its financial system, Health Catalyst said July 12. The software is designed to give organizations a critical view of their finances and help them assess the actual cost of care to improve outcomes. Carle Health will use the app at its five hospitals.
URBANA, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Why leading health systems are focused on high-acuity healthcare at home and an innovative approach for delivering it

A number of forces are driving the trend toward healthcare at home, from consumer preferences to market realities and workforce patterns. Moving care into the home can be a triple threat: decompressing acute facilities, alleviating our burnt out healthcare workforce and preserving acute care margins. In a June webinar hosted...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Nearly 2 million patients affected in collection agency data breach

A bill collector fell victim to a ransomware attack in February, potentially exposing the health information of more than 1.9 million patients, the federal government reported. The affected patients come from a variety of health systems, dental offices and ambulatory surgical centers across the country, many in the Southwest, that...
HEALTH
Alameda County, CA
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

For $75M, Medtronic to team up with CathWorks on device promotion

Medical device manufacturer Medtronic is poised to invest $75 million to co-promote CathWorks' artificial intelligence device that diagnoses coronary artery disease and detects its physiologic effects. In a separate deal, Medtronic also has the option to acquire the Israel-based company for $585 million by January 2027, according to a July...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Public Sector#Healthcare#Medicaid
beckershospitalreview.com

13 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since July 8. Kelly Watson, DNP, RN, was selected as the chief nursing officer of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center. Beth Hughes, president of Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Western Iowa health system, will step down...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Merck to pay $290M in oncology partnership with Orion

Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck will pay Orion $290 million in a global development and commercialization agreement for the Finland-based pharmaceutical company's oral inhibitor that aims to treat advanced prostate cancer. The two companies will co-develop and co-commercialize ODM-208, which is currently in a phase 2 clinical trial, but the contract allows...
KENILWORTH, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

4 health systems cutting IT jobs

Many health systems are considering job cuts and layoffs, particularly among nonclinical staff, amid financial challenges and outsourcing functions. Here are four health systems that eliminated IT jobs since September. 1. OhioHealth, based in Columbus, said in early July it would lay off 567 IT workers after outsourcing functions to...
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
beckershospitalreview.com

22% of revenue cycle leaders are outsourcing outpatient services, survey says

Twenty-two percent of revenue cycle leaders who manage their inpatient RCM outsource some of their outpatient or ancillary RCM services, according to a study conducted by the Healthcare Financial Management Association. The Healthcare Financial Management Association conducted the study on behalf of healthcare information technology company Xifin, according to a...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Amwell CEO on the future of telehealth

From the power struggle of regulatory telehealth policy to the rise of automation technology, Amwell President and co-CEO Roy Schoenberg, MD, shared his predictions on the future of telehealth with Politico July 13. Dr. Schoenberg told the news outlet that providers and payers are beginning to realize that telehealth is...
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Sutter Health taps R1 RCM for 10-year partnership

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has chosen R1 RCM to handle its end-to-end revenue cycle services. The company will be the health system's exclusive revenue cycle management provider for the next 10 years, according to a July 14 R1 RCM news release. Sutter Health and R1 RCM estimate the deal will save the provider $400 million over that span.
SACRAMENTO, CA
HackerNoon

How Technology has Changed Commerce Over the Last 20 years

In the past, relations between sellers and buyers were formed through personal interaction. The more time customers spend in the store, the more the seller understands their buying preferences and behavior. Sellers could predict which brands buyer A would prefer, at what time buyer B was most likely to appear, and so on. These ideas were then used to personalize the service and improve each buyer’s shopping experience.
CELL PHONES
beckershospitalreview.com

How health system CIOs are overcoming IT staffing challenges

Hospital CIOs report that IT staffing remains a major challenge, as health systems compete with tech companies for employees and budgets are strained by rising salaries. Becker's asked several healthcare CIOs about innovative solutions they've implemented to attract and retain talented tech workers. Note: Responses have been edited for clarity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Inefficient Building Electrification Will Require Massive Buildout of Renewable Energy and Seasonal Energy Storage

Building electrification is essential to many full-economy decarbonization pathways. However, current decarbonization modeling in the United States (U.S.) does not incorporate seasonal fluctuations in building energy demand, seasonal fluctuations in electricity demand of electrified buildings, or the ramifications of this extra demand for electricity generation. Here, we examine historical energy data in the U.S. to evaluate current seasonal fluctuation in total energy demand and management of seasonal fluctuations. We then model additional electricity demand under different building electrification scenarios and the necessary increases in wind or solar PV to meet this demand. We found that U.S. monthly average total building energy consumption varies by a factor of 1.6Ã—-lowest in May and highest in January. This is largely managed by fossil fuel systems with long-term storage capability. All of our building electrification scenarios resulted in substantial increases in winter electrical demand, enough to switch the grid from summer to winter peaking. Meeting this peak with renewables would require a 28Ã—"‰increase in January wind generation, or a 303Ã—"‰increase in January solar, with excess generation in other months. Highly efficient building electrification can shrink this winter peak-requiring 4.5Ã—"‰more generation from wind and 36Ã—"‰more from solar.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

The intersection of disciplines invites innovative and vital work, IT leader says

With healthcare professionals retiring at a rapid pace, one chief innovation officer believes in teams interacting with other teams to bind the organization. Richard Zane, MD, serves as the chief innovation officer at Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth. Dr. Zane will serve on the panel "Building a Culture of Rapid Experimentation in...
AURORA, CO
@growwithco

Business Intelligence and Business Analytics:

Both business intelligence and business analytics can drive success. Here’s the difference between the two and how they can benefit a business. Modern businesses leverage countless technologies and tools to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. Two such tools are business intelligence and analytics, both of which can drive success when understood and used properly.
SMALL BUSINESS

