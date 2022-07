MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he stabbed a person at a gas station during a robbery. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Marcus Roessner, 27, was the one who stabbed the 69-year-old victim as he put gas in his car at the Circle K gas station on N. Highway 441 in the Ocala area Tuesday evening.

