Are there worms in the water being delivered to homes by the Trenton Water Works?. Testing is underway after a resident found small inchworms in his home's water filter. They are likely midge larvae, which are coming from the open reservoir used by Trenton Water Works to get its water. The reservoir is open, which allows green algae to grow. Midge larva like to feed on the algae.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO