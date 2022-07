This is a JAM. Megan Moroney just dropped her brand new Pistol Made of Roses EP, and for me, it’s a no skip tracklist of six songs that are honest, real, and just downright sassy, which I’m always partial to. She doesn’t hold anything back, and there’s one song in particular that’s a shining example of her brazen ability to be exactly who and what she wants, which is actually the very first song on the project, “I Love Me.” […] The post Megan Moroney Shares A Refreshing Take On Being Unapologetically You In New, “I Love Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

