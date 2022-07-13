McDonald's Could Reportedly Hit the Brakes on New Menu Item

Aldi has issued another recall, just a few weeks after its last one. Its Primula Spicy Cheese N Jalapeno is being recalled due to a temperature control issue that could potentially spoil the product, which may cause the product to be unsafe to consume, Food Agency Standards reports. The issue only affects products sold at a limited number of Aldi stores in the Midlands area in the U.K. The pack size of the product for the recall is 150g and the store suggests not consuming the product purchased anytime brought before and up to Feb. 7, 2023. Insufficient temperature control may result in spoilage of the product, leading to issues if eaten. Aldi suggests to its customers that if they have bought the product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the Aldi store from where it was purchased for a full refund. A full list of affected stores is available on the Aldi website.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO