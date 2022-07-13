ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's Could Reportedly Hit the Brakes on New Menu Item

By Daniel S. Levine
 5 days ago

The plant-based McPlant burger will eventually be available in McDonald's restaurants nationwide, but not as soon as the company planned. Last month, BTIG analyst Peter Saleh reported that testing in Dallas and San Francisco has not gone as well as McDonald's hoped. McDonald's planned to launch the McPlant nationwide in the...

