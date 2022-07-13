Raising Cane's | All IN's lineup | Public art map

Raising Cane's will open

For the uninitiated, it's famous for fried chicken, and two locations are on their way here. The chain is the country's third most popular in the genre, according to a market research agency's Fried Chicken Index. I was "today years old" when, as the curator of this newsletter, I learned that such an index exists.

All IN music festival's lineup

The All IN Music & Arts Festival certainly aims to make a splash in its first time out. The biggest acts include Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cage the Elephant and Death Cab for Cutie. Now the whole lineup is out, and friends, the talent roster is deep with local and traveling performers.

Report maps 3,090 county artworks

For the first time ever, a patient team covered every block of the public right of way and catalogued literally all of the art they saw. Among the astounding findings, they found three times as many roadside memorials as traditional monuments and statues. Here are the highlights of a new report and what it means in the future.

Black Keys' Carney talks awards and touring

Before Saturday's show at Ruoff, the drummer detailed his frustration with awards culture and his role on a Grammy panel. "I've never felt more angry in my life" at the seemingly arbitrary differences between "contemporary blues" and "traditional blues" categories, he told pop culture reporter Rory Appleton. Here's more from the interview, including how he and bandmate Dan Auerbach are continuing to write new music.

BreadWorks' opening honors a legacy

Behind the menu, which will include the likes of pepper bacon and apple butter grilled cheese, is quite a story. BreadWorks at Broad Ripple started in part thanks to longtime Disney executive Judson Green and pioneering restaurateur Greg Hardesty. Both have since died, and Sal Fernandez, Ryan Carrar and Alan Sternberg are among those who will keep their legacy going for the new project. (For subscribers.)

Downtown Steak 'n Shake had $1 million in renovations

Cheryl Jackson writes that it's practically a new restaurant, with seven self-serve kiosks in a new serverless dining room, an outdoor speaker system and more. The owner is a former youth pastor who is channeling his experience into the franchise, and he met some of the employees during his outreach to those who were homeless. (For subscribers.)

