Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez Will Participate in Home Run Derby

Rodríguez has slugged 15 home runs as a 21-year old rookie.

SEATTLE — Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodríguez has announced he will participate in this year's T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Los Angeles on July 18.

He will be joined by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber and two other undetermined hitters at the event.

Rodríguez becomes the first Mariners player to take part in the Home Run Derby since Robinson Canó in 2016. It took the 21-year old until May 1 to hit his first career home run, but since then he has swatted a grand total of 15 while slashing .274/.334/.477 with 44 RBI, 21 stolen bases, a 135 wRC+ and a 2.8 fWAR.

Go Inside the Mariners

Analysis: Are Mariners Legit Contenders to Land Luis Castillo?

Should Mariners Believe in Brandon Drury Enough to Trade For Him?

With Mariners in Wild-Card Position, It's Time For John Stanton and Jerry Dipoto to Come to Table

Mariners Draft Profile: Oregon State LHP Cooper Hjerpe

Mariners Draft Profile: Rockwall-Heath (TX) SS Jett Williams

The Acquisition of Carlos Santana Has Already Paid Off For Mariners

Mariners Draft Profile: Campbell SS Zach Neto

Analysis: 5 Relievers Mariners Could Target to Bolster Surging Bullpen at Deadline

Mariners Draft Profile: Vanderbilt OF Spencer Jones

Analysis: Mariners' Solution to Second Base Could Be in Baltimore

Analyzing Mariners 1B Ty France's Swing With Tanner Stokey of Driveline Baseball

Inside the Mariners Talks With 2022 MLB Draft Prospect Ian Ritchie Jr.

Follow Us!

Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.

Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!

Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners , @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz .

Follow us on Facebook!