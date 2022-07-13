ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez Will Participate in Home Run Derby

By Inside the Mariners
Inside The Mariners
Inside The Mariners
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEKpm_0gegt2RT00

Rodríguez has slugged 15 home runs as a 21-year old rookie.

SEATTLE — Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodríguez has announced he will participate in this year's T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Los Angeles on July 18.

He will be joined by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber and two other undetermined hitters at the event.

Rodríguez becomes the first Mariners player to take part in the Home Run Derby since Robinson Canó in 2016. It took the 21-year old until May 1 to hit his first career home run, but since then he has swatted a grand total of 15 while slashing .274/.334/.477 with 44 RBI, 21 stolen bases, a 135 wRC+ and a 2.8 fWAR.

Go Inside the Mariners

Analysis: Are Mariners Legit Contenders to Land Luis Castillo?

Should Mariners Believe in Brandon Drury Enough to Trade For Him?

With Mariners in Wild-Card Position, It's Time For John Stanton and Jerry Dipoto to Come to Table

Mariners Draft Profile: Oregon State LHP Cooper Hjerpe

Mariners Draft Profile: Rockwall-Heath (TX) SS Jett Williams

The Acquisition of Carlos Santana Has Already Paid Off For Mariners

Mariners Draft Profile: Campbell SS Zach Neto

Analysis: 5 Relievers Mariners Could Target to Bolster Surging Bullpen at Deadline

Mariners Draft Profile: Vanderbilt OF Spencer Jones

Analysis: Mariners' Solution to Second Base Could Be in Baltimore

Analyzing Mariners 1B Ty France's Swing With Tanner Stokey of Driveline Baseball

Inside the Mariners Talks With 2022 MLB Draft Prospect Ian Ritchie Jr.

Follow Us!

Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.

Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!

Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners , @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz .

Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees, Angels Have Reportedly Agreed To Infielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in Major League Baseball - at least according to their record and winning percentage. While they own the best record in baseball, they aren't resting on their laurels ahead of the trade deadline. According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees acquired a familiar face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mariners Continue To Chase A Franchise Record With Latest Win

The Seattle Mariners, much like the Baltimore Orioles, are on a crazy hot streak. With their 6-5 win last night in their series opener against the Texas Rangers, the Mariners ran their winning streak up to 11 games as they improved their record to 48-42. In fact, with their latest...
SEATTLE, WA
InsideTheRangers

Grand Slam Dooms Rangers In Loss to Mariners

Texas fell behind early and nearly overcame a four-run deficit before a four-run eighth inning allowed Seattle to win its 12th straight. The Texas Rangers find themselves limping toward the All-Star Break, as they lost to the Seattle Mariners, 8-3, on Friday night at Globe Life Field. The Rangers (41-47)...
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners are RED HOT since the brawl against the Angels | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander takes a deep look at the red hot Mariners team. The Seattle Mariners have been one of the hottest teams in baseball right now as they have won 11 straight games and are 13-2 since the brawl against the Los Angeles Angels. Robbie Ray has been back to his old Cy Young self after he added that two-seam fastball. Could the Mariners snap their postseason streak?
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
InsideTheRangers

Mariners 8, Rangers 3: Postgame Notes

Here are the postgame notes from the Texas Rangers' 8-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday at Globe Life Field. TEXAS has lost 2 straight after a 4-2 start to this homestand...dropped to 2-6 vs. the Mariners in 2022...club remains in 3rd place in the A.L. West (-16.5 GB), but is now 6.5 games behind 2nd-place Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mariners bring 12-game win streak into game against the Rangers

Seattle Mariners (49-42, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-47, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Rangers: Spencer Howard (1-1, 8.04 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -142, Rangers +121; over/under is 8 1/2...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Jett Williams
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Juan Soto
InsideTheRangers

Rangers One-Run Woes Continue in Mariners Loss

Texas blows a 5-1 lead and squanders chance to cool off the red-hot Seattle Mariners. The Texas Rangers continued their woes in one-run games on Thursday, surrendering a four-run lead and falling to the red-hot Seattle Mariners 6-5 at Globe Life Field. The Mariners (48-42) won their 11th straight game...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Taylor Ward Comments On The Flailing Angels

It’s safe to say at this point that you can almost officially count the Los Angeles Angels out if you’re making predictions for the 2022 postseason. Ever since a 14-game losing skid at the end of May derailed their hot start, they have fallen well out of playoff contention and are now simply fighting to stay out of the cellar in the American League West.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Nationals#Braves#Cardinals#Phillies#The Home Run Derby#Rbi#Rockwall Heath Lrb#Campbell Ss
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: LA Claims Veteran Reliever From New York Mets

If there's a veteran reliever on the market, chances are the Dodgers are going to take a look at him. Regardless of whomever is currently in the bullpen, LA is always looking to roll the dice on another reclamation project. Including, but not limited to, waiver claims, which they've been fairly successful at during the Andrew Friedman regime.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

12 Ks for Ray, slam for JRod and 12 Ws in row for Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray doesn't recall being part of a run quite like what the Seattle Mariners are on these days. Everything is a new experience in the big leagues for All-Star rookie center fielder Julio Rodríguez, and he just keeps doing impressive things.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave' Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner had a nasty breakup in early March. Three weeks later, Wagner signed a five-year deal worth up to $50 million with a division-rival of the Seahawks — the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
New York Mets
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting Friday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Chad Pinder will replace Vogt at designated hitter and bat fifth. Sean Murphy will catch for Cole Irvin and hit third. numberFire’s models project Murphy for 9.4...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

Bobby Wagner Has Honest Admission On Seahawks Exit

Bobby Wagner was the heart and soul of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for several years, and yet, he was released prior to the start of free agency. A few weeks after the Seahawks released Wagner, the All-Pro linebacker signed a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. In a recent...
Inside The Mariners

Inside The Mariners

Seattle, WA
81
Followers
65
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheMariners brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Seattle Mariners.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/mariners

Comments / 0

Community Policy