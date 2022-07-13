ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Dad Of 15 Dies Two Days After Struck By Lightning

Daryl Lewis Photo Credit: Facebook/Daryl Lewis

A Pennsylvania father of 15 children, including his foster and adoptive children, has died two days after he was struck by lightning, according to his family.

Daryl Ray Lewis, 50, of Dravosburg formerly of Clairton, was struck while repairing his rig that had broken down during a Walshak Trucking of Pittsburgh job in Medina, Ohio on July 6, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe campaign started for the family.

"Bystanders and first responders quickly came to his aid," the update states and, "He was rushed to a local hospital and eventually transferred to a trauma center in Dayton, Ohio. Medical staffed work around the clock to care for Daryl."

Unfortunately, Lewis had no brian activity and was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital on July 7, according to his obituary.

With the medical bills, funeral expenses, and the need to help support his children, a GoFundMe has been launched.

He is survived by his father Frank Lewis of Titusville, Pamela (Kim) Eggleston of Monongahela, his step-father Wilbert (Connie) Harrison of Liberty Boro, his wife Tanya Parsons Lewis; his children Amanda (Steven) Mullen of Poinciana, FL, Tyler Lewis of Monongahela, Matthew and Olivia Lewis of McKeesport, Aaron Mathews of Ambridge, Kally Sloan and Tevin George of Clairton, Dakota Sloan, Sakia, Shyann, JaNelle, and Lillian Lewis, Skylor Bennett, and Serenity and Mikael Lewis of Dravosburg; his three grandchildren; his brothers Frank Lewis, Jr., T.J. Nestor, Chris Nestor, and Richard (Missy) Lewis; his sisters Shawna, Danielle, Laura, Emma, Missy; and also nieces and nephews, according to his obituary.

Funeral arrangements for Daryl are private at the convenience of the family and in the charge of the A.J. Bekavac Funeral Home, Clairton.

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe you can do so here.

Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
