Blame My Roots 2022 artists: Luke Burkhardt

Although Old Dominion first rose to fame in 2014 with the release of their self-titled EP, the band's members had already established their own individual careers in the music scene before finding success as a band. Lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey, guitarist Brad Tursi and keyboardist/guitarist Trevor Rosen have all co-written songs recorded by major country stars like Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, The Band Perry, Josh Turner and many more. Bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers were also well known in the Nashville scene for their musical talents, but a different kind of magic emerged when these five friends began combining their skills.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO