ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blame My Roots 2022 artists: Luke Burkhardt

By Jaime Baker
WTOV 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Luke Burkhardt has been playing the local circuit for a long time. He says he got burned out a few years ago and ended up taking some time off from music. But he says he started to find motivation again by doing everything the...

wtov9.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s

While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings And Wife Jessi Colter Crush A Cover Of “Suspicious Minds” Back In 1989

Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.
AUSTIN, TX
Rolling Stone

See Guns N’ Roses Bring Out Carrie Underwood at London Concert

Earlier this year, Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood onstage to perform two Guns N’ Roses classics during her headlining set at the Stagecoach Festival. On Friday night, the country singer returned the favor by making a surprise appearance onstage during the band’s gig in Tottenham, England. Underwood —...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Posts Moving Father’s Day Tribute: ‘They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore’

This Father’s Day, country music queen Loretta Lynn honored her late father with a touching post on Twitter. She wrote about how special he was to her and included some old photos in the thread. Lynn also did the same for her late mother on Mother’s Day. She quoted a song she wrote about her father, 1974’s “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore,” which we also included on our comprehensive Father’s Day playlist.
CELEBRITIES
theodysseyonline.com

29. "Goodbye Earl", Dixie Chicks

31. "Heads Carolina, Tails California", Jo Dee Messina. 33. "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)", Travis Tritt. 37. "I'd Be Better Off (In a Pine Box)", Doug Stone. 39. "I'll Think of a Reason Later", Lee Ann Womack. 40. "I'm Over You", Keith Whitley. 41. "If I Could Make...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Boot

Top 10 Old Dominion Songs

Although Old Dominion first rose to fame in 2014 with the release of their self-titled EP, the band's members had already established their own individual careers in the music scene before finding success as a band. Lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey, guitarist Brad Tursi and keyboardist/guitarist Trevor Rosen have all co-written songs recorded by major country stars like Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, The Band Perry, Josh Turner and many more. Bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers were also well known in the Nashville scene for their musical talents, but a different kind of magic emerged when these five friends began combining their skills.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: G. Mackey gives classic soul nod on "This Is The Night"

(July 16, 2022) G. Mackey first made a name for himself as “the singing drummer” who worked with the classic Motown hitmaking team Holland-Dozier-Holland, but the artist has also played a role in many hip-hop classics in the Bay Area. But on his latest single, Mackey goes pure...
MUSIC
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Geffen Records Names Aaron ‘Dash’ Sherrod President of Urban AR

Click here to read the full article. Geffen Records has appointed Aaron “Dash” Sherrod as its new president of urban A&R at Geffen Records. In his newly created role, Dash will oversee the signing and development of artists on the Geffen urban roster. He will work out of Geffen Records headquarters in Santa Monica, Calif. The veteran music exec returns to Interscope Geffen A&M, as he was previously vice president of A&R at Interscope in 2015. He most recently served as senior VP of A&R at RCA Records, where he signed Nardo Wick and was executive producer of the original soundtrack...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy