KINGWOOD — The Preston County Commission awarded $2,300,987 in American Rescue Plan Act funds Tuesday to 11 applicants, with more awards anticipated later. In order to receive the money awarded, each of the recipients must sign a contract with the county and abide by all the requirements set out by the county. Those requirements are in line with federal regulations on the expenditure of the money.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO