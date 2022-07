One-of-a-kind Elko home with a distinctive style all on its own. This home was renovated with an addition in 2012. The home now boasts 5 bedrooms ( potential for 6th bedroom or bathroom that is currently being used as an office) and 3 bathrooms for a total of 4,177 sq ft of luxury! The primary bedroom suite boasts an office, nursery, and bathroom. Throughout the house, you will find many extras that include: Spacious kitchen with area for 6 bar stools. A covered porch off primary bedroom suite that connects to the family room. Plenty of room for cars with 2 car garage in front and a tandem single-car garage that fits 2 cars behind home. Seller uses space in the back garage as workshop There is more.... RV parking on side of the house. WOW! Don't miss out on this custom home.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO