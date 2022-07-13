ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

NC's 65 and older population, on fixed-income struggling with inflation

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNC's 65 and older population, on fixed-income struggling with inflation....

www.wral.com

Comments / 32

giggles
2d ago

It's a Terrible Country That Watches and Allows the Elderly and Disabled to Suffer While Feeding Other Countries People Inside and outside Its Border.

Reply(6)
16
Guest
2d ago

And Biden sends 51 billion to Ukraine and that’s billion!!! Another 50 million to put illegal children in a school in NC and hire people to take care of them

Reply(6)
11
Just the Facts
2d ago

there are many programs available to help people starting at age 60. LIHEAP is energy assistance through DSS that is a cash payment of 400 to 600 dollars to your energy provider. Manna Food Box drive through throughs are offered in multiple locations every month. They offer fresh produce and meat as well as canned goods. Or a senior may be eligible for Meals on Wheels. There are also home repair assistance programs through several agencies in the area. The one thing we really need in NC is expanded Medicaid which would cover through 60 year olds who can no longer work but don't qualify for Medicare.

Reply(3)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
thecentersquare.com

Virginia emergency SNAP allotments will continue through July

(The Center Square) – Virginia residents who receive food stamps will continue to get the higher emergency allotments through July, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. The federal government approved emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the COVID-19 pandemic and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL

NC mayor forces locals to push shark fishing tournament back, cites worries the sharks will scare off tourists

NC mayor forces locals to push shark fishing tournament back, cites worries the sharks will scare off tourists. Marty Wright moved to Southport to open Madkingz Tackle Shop. After hearing from some of his customers that there weren't enough local fishing tournaments, he decided to organize one himself. The tournament was supposed to start this weekend, but after several mayors of local beach towns expressed their concerns about it being in the middle of tourist season, it's now happening in October.
SOUTHPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Fixed Income
WTQR Q104.1

This Is The Best Hospital In North Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
WRAL

Academics attack Florida plan to limit transgender treatment

ORLANDO, Fla. — A plan by Florida health officials that likely would restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people lacks sound medical justification and may be politically motivated, according to a group of academics from Yale University and other schools. The Florida Agency for Health...
FLORIDA STATE
chathamjournal.com

Progressives’ war on North Carolina’s working class

Raleigh, NC – The elitist progressives can’t hide their disdain for the working people of North Carolina. Case in point, an op-ed written by the far-left NC Budget & Tax Center and published by the News & Observer this week entitled “NC tax cuts are a power grab that benefits the rich, hurt the state.”
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Popular Science

North Carolina’s biogas problem is only getting worse

Researchers are concerned the legislature’s well-documented, long-standing relationship with the swine industry is allowing lenient policies that will further harm communities already suffering health and environmental impacts from industrial hog farming. Deposit PhotosN.C. released a general biogas permit despite environmental justice concerns. The permit allows farms to bypass individual water quality review and public hearing processes when installing an anaerobic digester.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

‘I’m still vulnerable’: Why some in the Triangle are wearing masks again

As another omicron subvariant sweeps North Carolina and the United States, many are deciding to mask up again, or to continue masking even if it’s not mandated. BA.5, currently the most dominant strain in the United States, is the most transmissible variant of COVID-19 to date, infecting even those who have a level of immunity due to vaccination or previous COVID infection.
RALEIGH, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

Does North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Need to Modify The State Tenant and Landlord Law?

Some North Carolina Tenants feel there should be more protection against Landlords giving short notices for them to move. Imagine you are a resident living at an apartment complex for over a year. You recently renewed your lease, and you received a notice new management is now in charge of your apartment complex. Within a week or two, you receive a notice your rent is going up, or your lease will end in 30 days because management is no longer accepting Section 8 housing. Well, that is exactly what is happening to thousands of tenants in North Carolina. For low income families moving costs can be very expensive, and it can place a heavier burden on someone when they have to move in 30 days.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Chip Maker to Add 1,800 Jobs in North Carolina with New Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A North Carolina maker of semiconductors for...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy