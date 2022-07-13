NC's 65 and older population, on fixed-income struggling with inflation
NC's 65 and older population, on fixed-income struggling with inflation....www.wral.com
NC's 65 and older population, on fixed-income struggling with inflation....www.wral.com
It's a Terrible Country That Watches and Allows the Elderly and Disabled to Suffer While Feeding Other Countries People Inside and outside Its Border.
And Biden sends 51 billion to Ukraine and that’s billion!!! Another 50 million to put illegal children in a school in NC and hire people to take care of them
there are many programs available to help people starting at age 60. LIHEAP is energy assistance through DSS that is a cash payment of 400 to 600 dollars to your energy provider. Manna Food Box drive through throughs are offered in multiple locations every month. They offer fresh produce and meat as well as canned goods. Or a senior may be eligible for Meals on Wheels. There are also home repair assistance programs through several agencies in the area. The one thing we really need in NC is expanded Medicaid which would cover through 60 year olds who can no longer work but don't qualify for Medicare.
Comments / 32