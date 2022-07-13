ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

East TN man narrowly avoids Amazon Prime Day scam

By Don Dare, Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LOBS_0gegrS8I00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Amazon’s Prime Day sales may be a good chance to save money, however, scammers are also taking advantage of the event by either calling or sending text messages in hopes of stealing your personal information.

A retired Department of Energy Supervisor almost fell for the scam. Walt Kelly uses Amazon regularly to buy personal products and household goods. So when he received a message from someone claiming he was with Amazon, he believed them.

“I got an email saying that I purchased a product worth about a hundred and something dollars, a 100 and 68 or something. And, we had never made such a purchase. He said if you didn’t make this purchase call this number,” Kelly said.

Knowing he had not made a recent $168 purchase, he called the number.

Knoxville Police: 2 officers arrested on DUI charge

“He told me he wanted me to go out and download an app. So, I downloaded the app, then looked at what it said. And it said this would give someone else complete access to your phone,” Kelly said.

He immediately hung up, knowing the consequences if he didn’t. After hanging up, he reached out to Amazon.

“They told me if you ever get an email from us that says you purchased such a thing and they give you a number, it is not from us, don’t respond,” Kelly said.

Amazon has a warning about this scam on its website. First off, be wary of attachments made in suspicious calls or emails. Attachments can contain viruses that can infect your phone or computer if opened or accessed. In addition, if you receive a call or message do not open the attachment. Instead, delete it, which Walt did.

Flooding forces over 400 evacuations from Gatlinburg campground

“I was almost taken. It really would have been pretty bad, if I had been,” Kelly said.

If you receive a call or an email from a real Amazon representative, Amazon Pay might sometimes need to ask you for important information, but you will always be directed to provide this information through the Amazon Pay website.

To protect your account information, if you did click through from a suspicious email or app, and entered your Amazon account information, you should immediately update your Amazon password.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Florida couple loses engagement ring in Gatlinburg flood

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — After hundreds of people were evacuated from the Greenbrier Campground Tuesday night, many campers lost their belongings, and even vehicles were destroyed. Mallory Bole and her husband were among the visitors that had to evacuate, but unlike some of the others, an item they lost had a price tag of sentimental […]
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Kenjo employee describes being poisoned at work

One man died after a shooting at the Harb’s Market at 3001 Burnside Street Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. A Knoxville woman was arrested after encouraging her daughter to fight another juvenile, an incident report said. Pilot, GM, and EVgo. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Claiborne Progress

Tractor Supply comes to New Tazewell

The rural lifestyle retailer is committed to providing essential, everyday products that customers need like animal feed, pet food and supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies, home supplies and more. The Tractor Supply team members are equipped with knowledge to help customers find the right products for their specific needs. Additionally, customers can use the Buy Online, Pickup In Store option to purchase products online and pick up their items in as little as one hour in the store or through contactless curbside pickup.
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Check Out This Converted Train Caboose Airbnb in Pigeon Forge, TN

All aboard this 1916 train caboose converted into a beautiful Airbnb in Pigeon Forge. When it comes to the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg areas, nestled in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, there are so many things for you to see and do there. Unique attractions and delicious food are plentiful there. The same can be said for lodging in that area too. We have highlighted several places to stay in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge areas of the Smoky Mountains in the past. From cabins with indoor pools to treehouses high in the mountains, even some pretty cool yurts. There are a lot of unique places that you can stay while spending time in the Smoky Mountains, and I think we just found another place you can add to that list.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Fraud#East Tn
WATE

Fitbit tells Knoxville woman of hidden illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman discovered a dangerous condition all because of a small everyday device: her Fitbit. Doris Jubran had owned a Fitbit for the last 10 years, but a few years ago, she said she stopped carrying it as often. But after the death of her husband, she made an effort to be more active and purchased a new Fitbit to help track her activity.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Adopt a pet for $25 in July at Young-Williams

Young Williams Animal Center is participating in a nationwide Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event. Through the end of July, you can go and adopt adult animals from either of the Young Williams locations for $25 dollars. All you have to do is sign an adoption survey and bring in your valid driver's license to adopt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
WBIR

'Roll that beautiful bean footage' | Bush Beans reopens museum, focusing on history of homegrown business

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Bush Beans in Jefferson County just opened its revamped museum and visitor center after being closed for about six months. Now, people of all ages can step inside and learn about the company's history in an interactive way, and it's all for free. The homegrown business is bringing in families from across the globe, while also boosting the local economy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Sevierville restaurants struggle under boil water notice

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A water boil notice is affecting homeowners and businesses in Sevierville. One business owner says it’s affecting their bottom line, but they say they’re doing everything to keep their doors open. Liz Beth’s family owns several restaurants in Sevierville and Sevier County.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Georgia man arrested in Pigeon Forge after two-month manhunt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia man was arrested in Pigeon Forge at 3 p.m. Thursday for multiple counts of child molestation. Dennis Dewayne Dockery, 67, was originally arrested in August of 2021 after police investigations found that he may have been molesting children since 2002. Dockery was charged...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBKR

Look at All These Fall Festivals Coming to Gatlinburg & East Tennessee

During a recent brutal heatwave, I was already saying OUT LOUD how I was longing for the arrival of fall. I don't like wishing for it so early in July; there's still so much summer left. But hey, high heat and humidity forced my hand. Of course, SINCE then, we've had really nice days that were warm but with far less humidity. And I'll take that all day long.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

WATE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy