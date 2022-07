The tables have indeed turned for lumberer, wood restorer and master carpenter Mauricio Guevara and wife Patricia – owners of New England Antique Lumber in Mount Kisco and Westport. In 2006, the economic crisis brought the couple and their three young daughters from their native Ecuador to Westchester County in search of a better life. With no money in their pockets to speak of and no knowledge of English, the couple managed to find employment as nightshift cleaners at the Katonah Art Center in Mount Kisco and later as house cleaners, working seven days a week for seven years in private homes in the county.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO