Oshkosh, WI

Cash bond set for Oshkosh boat owner allegedly involved in hit-and-run

By Monique Lopez, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- The owner of a boat allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh was arrested and made his initial court appearance Wednesday. The crash occurred between the Wisconsin Street Bridge and the Oregon Street Bridge Saturday night. One of the 43...

Fox11online.com

Investigators looking to speak with all paddleboat passengers in hit-and-run crash

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Winnebago County authorities are looking to the public for help in its investigation into a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last weekend. On July 9, a powerboat crashed into a cruise paddleboat on the river in Oshkosh before leaving the scene. Of the 43 passengers aboard the paddleboat, seven were injured as a result of the collision.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh boat owner released from jail

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An owner of a boat suspected in a hit-and-run crash has been released from jail on bond. Winnebago County jail records on Thursday showed Jason Lindemann as having been released. A $10,000 cash bond was set for Lindemann on Wednesday. Lindemann was arrested Tuesday in connection with...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman convicted in deadly high-speed Appleton crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-year-old Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide on Thursday after a deadly car crash in September of 2021. Garcia was traveling at speeds over 100 mph before colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Silia Hurula from Appleton, died at the scene after her vehicle burst into flames.
APPLETON, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Police respond to weapon threat near Paperfest grounds after road rage incident

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Metro police officers made a high-risk traffic stop near the Paperfest grounds Friday night after a report of a person with a gun. Police say a person reported a road rage incident from Highway 441 and County KK leading into the village of Kimberly and eventually ending near Sunset Park and the Paperfest grounds. Police were told one of the people involved threatened people in the other vehicle with a firearm, although no weapon was shown.
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Weapons complaint in Kimberly stems from Road Rage Incident

VILLAGE OF KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Police are referring disorderly conduct charges after a road rage incident in the Village of Kimberly near the Paperfest grounds. Fox Valley Metro Police were called to the area of West Kimberly Avenue and Railroad Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday. A person reported they...
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc’s Big Apple Sports Bar’s burglar convicted

KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have informed the community of the conviction for the person who burglarized Big Apple Sports Bar on July 6, 2021. Jesse Schulz, 39, from Manitowoc was arrested for burglary, possession of burglarious tools, theft, damage to property,...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Search For Second Vandalism Suspect

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to search for a second male suspect accused of vandalism to a historic building in the city last month. Detective SGT Mike Stone says they received a complaint on June 17th and obtained images showing two male suspects spray painting “CAL” in several colors on the structure located in the 800 block of Jay Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect In Neenah Murder Convicted, To Be Sentenced In September

A suspect in a murder last year in Neenah has entered a no contest plea and will be sentenced in September. 30-year-old Terran Colwell had been charged with felony murder and her trial was supposed to start next week. She pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police test cameras recording license plates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department added a new tool to its crime fighting. The city recently started using license plate readers. Green Bay is one of more than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state using similar technology. Twenty-eight of these Automatic License Plate Reader...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Officials investigating Fond du Lac vehicle fire

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac Fire says its investigating the cause of an early Friday morning vehicle fire. Crews were called to Woodland Avenue and Main Street just before 3 a.m. for a passenger truck on fire. Firefighters quickly put out the flames. A vehicle parked nearby...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked car in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after hitting a parked car on the 400-block of W. 12th Ave. in Oshkosh. Police say the crash happened at about 6:45 P.M. The motorcyclist died at the scene. They were the only person on the motorcycle and no one was inside the parked car.
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Woman Convicted in Neenah Murder

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the suspects in a Neenah murder was convicted Thursday. Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30, court records show. She had...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle catches fire in Fond du Lac, damages nearby parked car

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two vehicles were damaged after one of them caught on fire early Friday morning. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on July 15 around 3 a.m., crews were sent to Woodland Avenue and Main Street for a truck that was on fire. When crews arrived, the front part of the vehicle was reportedly ‘heavily involved’ with fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI

