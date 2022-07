CHICAGO - At least seven people were killed and 18 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. Sunday morning, a 44-year-old man was found fatally shot in Roseland on the South Side. The man was found about 7:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO