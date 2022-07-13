ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Trackdown: Help find who shot a Fox gas station security guard

By Shaun Rabb
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Dallas detectives hope you can help identify three masked men who robbed a Fox gas station and wounded a security guard in a shootout. The video is very clear. Police hope the public can help unmask the robbers. The shooting happened at the Fox gas station in...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 13

Kill Putin
2d ago

Dang, I thought they were just running TV stations! Now FOX gas stations too? Maybe Shaun Rabb of FOX 4 Dallas can help track the person down!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Police seek suspect after dog shot in parking lot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas detectives are searching for an animal cruelty suspect after a dog was shot on May 19. The Husky-type dog was injured in the parking lot at 3131 Simpson Stuart Road.Animal Control was called, and the dog was transported to receive immediate medical attention. The dog is recovering.Anyone with information about this offense is urged to contact Detective H. Tamez of the Animal Cruelty Unit at (214) 671.0115 or Crime Stoppers (877) 373-TIPS.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Police Investigate Homicide On Canyon Place

Detectives Have a Person Of Interest They Are Investigating. DeSoto Police are investigating the early Friday morning shooting death of a male resident in his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Canyon Place location shortly before 2:00 AM and...
DESOTO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Shooting Call on Audelia Road

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 12000 block of Audelia Road. When officers arrived they found Karla Castillo, 33, and a 14-year-old had been shot. The victims were taken to a local hospital where Castillo died and the teen is in critical condition.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth PD detective arrested on burglary charge

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police detective was arrested on a burglary charge. This relates to an incident on July 8, when officers were called about a man with a gun who forced his way into a home. Police said Bryan Lafaurie was confronting teenagers he suspected of...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Shooting#Guns#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Fox
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police detective arrested for burglary, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for burglary, the department announced Thursday.Officials said on July 8, police responded to a burglary call after citizens reported an individual had forced his way into a residence with a gun.During their investigation, officers learned that detective Bryan Lafaurie -- who was off-duty at that time -- had entered the residence to confront teenagers he suspected of stealing his personal property.Lafaurie was then placed on restricted duty and "stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations," the department stated in a press release."The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted."On July 12, the Fort Worth Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Lafaurie and Lafaurie subsequently turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail.Lafaurie has been with the department for eight years and was most recently assigned to the digital forensics unit.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police searching for gas station shooting suspect at large

FORT WORTH, Texas — One suspect remains on the run after Fort Worth police arrested four other suspects reportedly involved in a shooting outside a gas station. Police say officers responded to the shooting a little after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at a Shell gas station and convenience store in the 400 block of East Seminary Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound police assist with huge fentanyl, weapon bust

The Flower Mound Police Department assisted with several area law enforcement agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration on a large recent drug and gun bust. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office announced late last month that 15,000 fentanyl pills and 11 weapons were seized, and 11 suspects were arrested, two of them also being charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. The TCSO worked with the DEA, FMPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, Dallas Police Department and Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the search warrants and make the arrests and seizures.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox26houston.com

Three suspects from Texas arrested for 2019 robbery, murder of OC man

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - Three years after 25-year-old Shon Xavier Hall was shot and killed inside his Garden Grove home, three suspects have been arrested. On July 8, 2019, police say while Hall and his girlfriend were asleep, three masked men entered the home and demanded cash and drugs. During the robbery, Hall was shot by one of the suspects. He ran out of the house and collapsed in the driveway where he died.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy