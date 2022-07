WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) Some good news for the city of Wellsburg. They have been chosen to participate in the pilot phase of the DEP’s Reclamation and Abandoned Dilapidated properties program. Blighted properties are a problem in just about every community and Wellsburg officials have been trying to get theirs taken care of for years but […]

WELLSBURG, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO