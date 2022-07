A 31-year-old woman was behind bars Wednesday on charges of attempting to run over a man in Westminster with her 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle. Brianna Rebecca Estrada, who was being held on $50,000 bail, was charged with a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of child abuse and endangerment, according to court records. She was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.

