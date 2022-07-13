ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Pending tests could set fatal overdose record in Trumbull County

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5cHk_0gegptqD00

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has released updated statistics on the number of fatal overdoses so far this year.

As of May 11, there were 30 confirmed overdoses. Twenty-one possible overdoses are still pending toxicology results.

At the same point last year, there were 49 overdose deaths and 33 in 2020.

Warren police report finding guns, suspected drugs during searches

In 2017, which was a record-breaking year for the county, there were 38 overdose deaths during the same timeframe.

“If the other ones are confirmed, we’ll have exceeded all of the years at this time including 2017, which was our highest year ever,” said April Caraway with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

As of last month, there were about 309 hospital encounters combined for fatal and nonfatal overdoses in 2022. That’s according to data from the Mental Health and Recovery Board and Trumbull County Combined Health District.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Mahoning County indictments: July 14, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday. Kendall Jajuan Kareem Jones: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Anthony William Hamlett:...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

'The entire street drug supply is contaminated.' Drug overdose deaths surge in Cuyahoga County

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is issuing a public health alert after two especially deadly weekends that left dozens dead from suspected drug overdoses. Fifteen people died of suspected drug overdoses between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning, according to a media release from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The previous weekend nearly a dozen others died.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Warren, OH
Government
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Warren, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Warren, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WKBN

Feds targeting drug traffickers in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Lawrence County has been officially designated as a “High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA)” by the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy. Lawrence joins five other western Pennsylvania counties — Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Westmoreland and Erie — in receiving...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Mental Health#Drugs#Guns#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Lawrence County designated as High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

The White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy has officially designated Lawrence County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). Lawrence County joins five other Pennsylvania counties in receiving federal HIDTA resources dedicated to coordinating federal, state, and local governments in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man wanted for raping 3 children arrested in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted out of Pennsylvania for the rape of 3 children has been arrested in Canton. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 34-year-old David Hanshe is facing 5 counts of rape. The alleged crimes took place over the course of three years from 2013 to 2016. The victims ranged from 18-months-old to 8-years-old.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County homeowners face floodplain violations

Imagine living in your home for decades and finding out now that your property is violating flood regulations. That's what's happening to six homeowners in Trumbull County because an error occurred under the county in the 1990s. Now, it's in the hands of these homeowners to comply, which could cost...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County to hold OVI checkpoint, sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff George T. Maier of Stark County alongside members of the OVI task force announced that they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints July 15. Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment in the city of Canton.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Salineville man charged in March death of Columbiana Co. woman

After a lengthy investigation, Columbiana Co. Sheriff's Office has charged 27-year-old Justin M. Givens of Salineville in the death of 67-year-old MaryAnn McGuire. McGuire was found on her porch March 18 at her home on Depot Road shot to death. Givens, who was the boyfriend of McGuire's 28-year-old step daughter...
SALINEVILLE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy