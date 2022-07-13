Pending tests could set fatal overdose record in Trumbull County

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has released updated statistics on the number of fatal overdoses so far this year.

As of May 11, there were 30 confirmed overdoses. Twenty-one possible overdoses are still pending toxicology results.

At the same point last year, there were 49 overdose deaths and 33 in 2020.

In 2017, which was a record-breaking year for the county, there were 38 overdose deaths during the same timeframe.

“If the other ones are confirmed, we’ll have exceeded all of the years at this time including 2017, which was our highest year ever,” said April Caraway with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

As of last month, there were about 309 hospital encounters combined for fatal and nonfatal overdoses in 2022. That’s according to data from the Mental Health and Recovery Board and Trumbull County Combined Health District.

