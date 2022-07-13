ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars Sign Mason Marchment To Four-Year Deal

RealGM
 2 days ago

The Dallas Stars signed forward Mason Marchment on Wednesday...

hockey.realgm.com

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Sign David Perron to Two-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million. During his 15-year NHL career, the 34-year-old has played for 5 different teams, he’s been traded 3 times, and he’s been selected in one expansion draft. Despite his journey across the league, this marks the first time that he signed a contract with a team other than the St. Louis Blues. In total, he signed five times with the Blues, including the deal he just completed, a four-year, $16 million contract.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Flyers sign forward Nicolas Deslauriers to four year contract

Forward inks deal worth $1.75M annually to join Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed free agent forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a four-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75M, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/1991), split last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Jets sign defenceman Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Kyle Capobianco on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $762,500. Capobianco, 24, collected nine points (2G, 7A) in 45 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He's played his entire...
NHL
Mason Marchment
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

The team has signed forward Reilly Smith to a three-year contract worth an average annual value of $5,000,000. The team has acquired future considerations from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Dylan Coghlan. The team has signed forward Brett Howden to a one-year contract worth...
NHL
NHL

Stars sign defenseman Colin Miller to two-year contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Colin Miller to a two-year contract worth $3,700,000 with an annual average value (AAV) of $1,850,000. Miller, 29, skated in 38 regular-season games during the 2021-22 campaign with the Buffalo Sabres and earned...
FRISCO, TX

