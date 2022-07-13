ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darcy Kuemper Joins Capitals, Signing Five-Year Deal

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who won the Stanley Cup with the...

Pro Hockey Rumors

Tampa Bay Lightning sign veteran D Ian Cole

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed veteran defenseman Ian Cole, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, who reports that the deal is worth $3M. Cole, 33, signs in Tampa Bay as the likely replacement for Jan Rutta, who is reportedly moving on after winning two Stanley Cups as Victor Hedman’s main partner. Cole’s $3M deal is a $100k raise from the $2.9M he made last season on the Carolina Hurricanes.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Avalanche Stanley Cup-winning goaltender has a new home, and conference

Darcy Kuemper, Stanley Cup-winning goalie for the Colorado Avalanche, signed a five-year contract with the Washington Capitals. The Colorado Avalanche lost only four games in the playoffs and won the Stanley Cup by defeating the back-to-back champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning. Credit can be given to the performance of Darcy Kuemper. After winning the Stanley Cup, Kuemper hit free agency. On opening day of free agency, Kuemper cashed in.
DENVER, CO
Flyers sign forward Nicolas Deslauriers to four year contract

Forward inks deal worth $1.75M annually to join Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed free agent forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a four-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75M, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/1991), split last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Arizona Coyotes Roster Additions on Free Agent Frenzy Day

It didn’t seem like general manager Bill Armstrong was joking when he said he wanted size on his roster going forward. Arizona Coyotes roster additions on free agent frenzy day show his pledge to make it difficult to play against his team. Size was the key. He added two forwards, three defensemen, and a goalie to his team on a busy day of deals happening in the NHL.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Flyers sign defenseman Justin Braun to one year contract

Defenseman inks deal worth 1.75M AAV to return to Philly. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed free agent defenseman Justin Braun to a one-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of 1.75M, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher. Braun, 35 (2/10/1987), split...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Capitals re-sign Marcus Johansson to one-year, $1.1 million deal

The Capitals have re-signed forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $1.1 million deal, the team announced late Wednesday. Johansson played 18 games for the Capitals last season and scored three goals with three assists. He was acquired at the trade deadline last season in a deal that sent forward Daniel Sprong to the Kraken.
NBC Sports

Capitals trade for winger Connor Brown from Senators

Less than an hour after the general manager Brian MacLellan said the team was looking at the forward market to see if there was a fit, the Capitals added one. Connor Brown was traded from the Senators to the Capitals for a 2024 second-round pick, as first reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie, as the Capitals added a top-nine winger that can play up and down the lineup.
