Darcy Kuemper Joins Capitals, Signing Five-Year Deal

Less than an hour after the general manager Brian MacLellan said the team was looking at the forward market to see if there was a fit, the Capitals added one. Connor Brown was traded from the Senators to the Capitals for a 2024 second-round pick, as first reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie, as the Capitals added a top-nine winger that can play up and down the lineup.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO