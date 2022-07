Authorities have arrests two suspects that are responsible for the string of deadly robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores.The two suspects, 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne, according to City News Service, were arrested in Los Angeles just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Santa Ana PD's Chief David Valetin announced during a press conference on Friday.Both suspects are Los Angeles residents. Patt is the alleged gunmen in all of the attacks. It's unclear how the other suspect is connected to the fatal incidents.Authorities arrested them at the 1900 block of W. 23rd street just after 1 p.m., Valetin...

