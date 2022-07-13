ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

OC Tax Preparer Enjoined from Business by Federal Judge

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Buena Park tax preparer has been ordered by a federal judge to stop assisting anyone in submitting tax returns after it was determined he helped clients claim more than $50 million in bogus refunds, according to the judge’s ruling, which...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Grocery store manager stole nearly $5 million as part of food stamp scheme, feds say

A man accused of stealing nearly $5 million from the government while managing a grocery store in Alabama pleaded guilty to a food stamp and tax fraud scheme on July 6. Prosecutors said he drained the Birmingham store’s bank account of more than $3.7 million by manipulating the national, federally funded food stamp program from 2014 to 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said in a July 7 news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buena Park, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Buena Park, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Anaheim, CA
Government
Daily Mail

Dozens of elderly Americans were duped out of $13million in fake wine and whiskey investment scam after being conned by ‘men with British accents’ posing as experts, say FBI

At least 150 elderly Americans have been swindled out of $13million by 'men with British accents' posing as whiskey and wine experts, according to the FBI. The scam went on for five years and spanned two continents utilizing three companies to allegedly defraud investors by dangling promises of high returns on their investments in rare wines and whiskeys.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

U.S. charges 2 bankers in sprawling $1.2B Venezuela laundering conspiracy

July 13 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged two financial asset managers with aiding in the laundering of $1.2 billion embezzled from Venezuela's state-owned and controlled energy company. The Justice Department announced in a statement that an indictment was returned Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida, charging Ralph Steinmann,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David O. Carter
Law & Crime

Louisiana Lawyer Once Convicted of Federal Drug Offenses is Now Accused of Shooting a Sheriff’s Deputy

An attorney who once beat the odds is facing dire straits in Louisiana. Koby D. Boyett, 59, is licensed to practice law in the Pelican State despite the presence of a federal drug conviction on his record. The Committee on Bar Admissions repeatedly opposed his admission to practice law. In 2001, the bureaucracy won out, according to a state supreme court opinion. In 2006, however, Boyett was admitted to the bar over one judge’s loud and angry dissent.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Federal Income Tax#Tax Return#The U S Dept#Justice
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Miami Herald

Agent rented room at his Hialeah home to suspect in pill ring, tipped him off, feds say

It’s rare, but federal agents sometimes get charged in crimes. Rarer still, an agent gets busted while investigating — and collaborating with — criminals. But the case of Al Crespo, a suspended Health and Human Services’ agent, is even more unusual. Crespo actually rented an efficiency behind his own Hialeah home to the prime suspect in an illegal pain pill ring and is accused of tipping him off about an ongoing probe, according to newly filed records in Miami federal court.
HIALEAH, FL
Daily Beast

Virginia Fraudster Used COVID-19 Relief Money to Buy Ritzy Mansion, Feds Say

A Virginia businessman has been sentenced to nearly three years in the slammer for scamming his way into $1.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors say. Foad Darakhshan, 47, was sentenced to 33 months Friday for his role in a scheme that involved at least 63 bogus loan applications, the Department of Justice said. He used over $600,000 to co-own a $4.5 million mansion with its own movie theater and cigar room, The Washington Post reported, citing court documents. Other money was spent at Costco and gas stations, prosecutors said. Along with his girlfriend and four brothers, Darakhshan went to two banks before the fake tax documents were accepted. During the trial, his attorney argued that Darakhshan’s girlfriend coordinated the scheme. At his sentencing hearing Friday, Darakhshan expressed remorse. “What I did was wrong, and there’s no excuse,” he said. “I was raised better.”
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges Two Financiers With Money Laundering in PDVSA Bribery Scheme

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two asset managers from Switzerland and Argentina have been charged in an alleged $1.2 billion Venezuelan money laundering scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday. An indictment alleges that the asset managers, Ralph Steinmann, 48, of Switzerland and Luis Fernando Vuteff, 51, of Argentina, from 2014 to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House passes bills to ensure nationwide abortion access, interstate travel

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed legislation Friday that would reinstate access to abortion, though it’s highly unlikely the two bills approved on mostly party-line votes — or more that will come in the weeks ahead — would clear the 50-50 Senate. One measure that House members engaged in passionate debate over Friday would make […] The post U.S. House passes bills to ensure nationwide abortion access, interstate travel appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy