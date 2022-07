The Braves recently made a rather surprising trade, sending Drew Waters, Andrew Hoffmann, and CJ Alexander to the Royals for the 35th pick in Sunday’s MLB Draft. The shocking part was Drew Waters departing, who was viewed by many as the top prospect in the organization, even if he was struggling to find success at the AAA level. He is still just 23-years-old, and the tools remain very flashy. However, when digging a little deeper, the trade makes a lot of sense.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO