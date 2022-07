SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young woman was shot once in the leg on Robinson Place in the Highland Neighborhood. At 3:35 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report that there was a shooting on the 300 block of Robinson Place between Wheeless Avenue and Gilbert Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered an 18-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO