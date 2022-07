COLUMBUS, Ohio — Farmers are now able to receive expanded financing assistance through the state's Ag-LINK program. “This is one of the really unique pieces of tools in the farmer’s financial toolbox,” agriculture expert Andy Vance said. “The treasurer’s office basically partners with local banks either by depositing money with the bank or by buying securities or investments from the bank to offset the interest rate for a farmer approved to finance through the program. That could reduce a farmer’s interest rate by up to three percentage points, which is huge.”

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO