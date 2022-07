PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Chicago-based owner of Patrick County’s hospital spent time in southwest Virginia Monday speaking with local stakeholders. “I’d like to engage with the community in the next several weeks, even next several months, to see what they can actually give us feedback on or if they need anything else. We really want the building to be in perfect shape,” said Dr. Sameer Suhail, CEO of Foresight Health.

