82-Year-Old Man Killed after Vehicle Accident near Mission Trails Regional Park. On July 8, just after 4:00 p.m., police responded to a reported incident in the 7500 block of Mission Gorge Road. According to investigators, Hunt was traveling westbound in a Toyota SUV before making a left turn into a driveway. For reasons currently unknown, his vehicle struck two other vehicles that were traveling eastbound on the same road.

SAN CARLOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO