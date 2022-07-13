ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’: Is Kristian Alfonso Leaving? It’s Not Looking Good for Hope

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Kristian Alfonso’s return as Hope Brady for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has been buzzworthy. The actor portrayed the beloved heroine for 37 years before leaving Days of Our Lives in October 2020. However, Alfonso couldn’t resist reprising her role for the soap opera’s spinoff. But the recent episode has Alfonso and Hope’s fate in question.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem stars Kristian Alfonso and Victoria Konefal I Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock via Getty Images

Hope Brady’s wedding ends in tragedy on ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’

Season 2 of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem premiered on July 11, and already it’s starting with a bang. Hope’s week starts great with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) visiting with their son, baby Bo. Later Hope and Ciara have an emotional moment when Ciara asks about her mother’s absence. Hope says she’s busy with her new job as a figure skating coach, but later viewers learn Hope’s working on a secret ISA mission.

RELATED: ‘Days of Our Lives’: What Time Are New Episodes of ‘Beyond Salem’ Season 2 on Peacock?

That’s not the only surprise Hope has for everyone. Ciara is introduced to her mom’s new beau Harris Michaels (Steve Burton), and learns they’re engaged. In the July 13 episode, Hope and Harris’ wedding begins, and as reported by Soaps.com , the ceremony ends in tragedy.

Harris secretly works with Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson), who wants the treasured prism. As part of their plan, Harris is to marry Hope, then kill her. However, the con man has second thoughts, leaving Megan to resort to plan B. After the couple says “I do,” Megan’s hit man Thomas Banks (Eileen Davidson) shoots Hope.

Is Hope Brady really dead?

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem fans must wait until the next episode to discover Hope’s fate. But after the July 13 episode, things looked bleak for the adored heroine. After the smoke cleared, Ben checked on his mother-in-law. When Ciara asked about her mother’s condition, Ben told his wife Hope was dead.

Like Ciara, fans are stunned by the news and believe this might be the end for Hope. However, they shouldn’t be grieving just yet. As with many soap operas, dead characters always make miraculous recoveries . Hope’s been presumed dead many times, including a 1990 cave explosion.

So could Hope receive another miracle that brings her back to her loved ones?

Bo Brady saves his Fancy Face on ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’

Things are looking gloomy for Hope, but help is on the way in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem . Hope’s late husband, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), has been watching her from heaven . Realizing Hope’s in danger, Bo sought permission from Angela (Loretta Devine) to return to Earth to rescue his wife. However, Bo was too late, and Hope’s life is hanging in the balance.

As Hope lingers between life and death, she’ll have a reunion with Bo . The couple’s iconic love story ended in November 2015 when Bo died, and although Hope’s been with other men, Bo will always be her true love. It’ll be a tear-jerking moment when Hope sees Bo, and while she wants to stay with him, Bo won’t let her.

Hope is needed on Earth; she needs to be there for Ciara, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), and their grandkids. Although it’ll be difficult to say goodbye to his Fancy Face, Bo keeps a watchful eye on Hope. Whenever Hope’s in trouble, she can rest assured she has her special guardian angel looking after her.

RELATED: ‘Days of Our Lives’ Sneak Peek: Will ‘DOOL’ Really Have a ‘Hope-less’ Future?

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Julie on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

The character of Julie Williams has been on DAYS OF OUR LIVES for decades, so it’s understandable if newer fans aren’t aware of her epic history on the soap! Julie Olson was introduced back in 1965 when the soap debuted, with Charla Doherty playing the teen. The role was recast twice with Catherine Dunn and Catherine Ferrar before Susan Seaforth Hayes took over in 1968. Over the decades, the actress has been nominated five times for Daytime Emmy Awards, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Hayes also celebrated her 50th anniversary with DAYS in December of 2018. And even when things are at their darkest, Julie always seems to find a way to pull through!
SALEM, NY
AOL Corp

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Bo and Hope Are Back in New Trailer — Watch

Not even death can keep Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) away from the second installment of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, arriving next month on Peacock. The above trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, teases the fan favorite’s heavenly return alongside a bevy of other familiar faces (hey there, Hope/Kristian Alfonso!) as well as a few new ones (you’re looking very serious, Steve Burton!). As you’ll recall, Bo died in Hope’s arms from a brain tumor he didn’t know he had, back in 2015.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Out as Ciara — Here’s Why

Victoria Konefal has come through and exited the Days of Our Lives revolving door on more than one occasion, and now the actress is set to leave the NBC soap once again, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Having wrapped up filming, fans will last see her character Ciara in Salem on Friday, July 8, when she and Ben leave town to start a new journey.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Reckell
Person
Brandon Beemer
Person
Loretta Devine
Person
Robert Scott Wilson
Person
Kristian Alfonso
Person
Eileen Davidson
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Robert Scott Wilson Staying But Playing [Spoiler]?!?

The end of Ben may be just the beginning for his portrayer. It’s a bad news/good news scenario for Days of Our Lives fans. “Cin” shippers will be losing their favorite couple this week — or, rather, after the conclusion of Beyond Salem, Chapter 2, where their story wraps up. But one half of the popular pair isn’t necessarily going, going, gone for good.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Why They Killed Abigail on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Viewers were shocked when Abigail was brutally murdered on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and the soap’s headwriter admitted he was heartbroken to write the scenes and insisted that the decision to write portrayer Marci Miller off the show in this way wasn’t taken lightly. But with the actress unavailable to the soap on a full-time contract, their options were limited.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Wedding#Days Of Our Lives#Getty Images Hope#Isa
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

General Hospital Legacy Character Recast Yet Again

The recast bug has once again hit a youngster at General Hospital. Starting today, Tuesday, July 5, viewers will notice that Rocco Falconeri has a new look. Daytime newcomer Finn Carr is the latest to step into the role of Dante and Lulu’s son, which was previously played by Brady Bauer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soaps In Depth

Is Deacon Moving to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS? — Sean Kanan Speaks Out!

Deacon recently returned to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, but some soap fans would love to see Sean Kanan bring the character back to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, too! When the character of Diane Jenkins returned to Y&R very much alive, Deacon’s name popped up as someone who had helped her fake her death all those years ago. Unfortunately, it looks like Deacon is being kept plenty busy on B&B!
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Is Eli Grant leaving Days of Our Lives?

THE DEPARTURE of fan-favorite and highly hated characters is nothing new to viewers of Days Of Our Lives. Following the events of season 57, another main cast member is set to leave the Emmy-winning Days. Is Eli Grant leaving Days of Our Lives?. In the midst of the drama that...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Jon Lindstrom Opens up About Ryan’s Daughter on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Fans were surprised (and also creeped out) to discover that Ryan and Esme were father and daughter on GENERAL HOSPITAL, but thankfully, the actors knew going into it so they could play the scenes keeping their character’s true connection in mind before it was actually revealed to viewers. When he learned Ryan would be having scenes with Avery Kristen Pohl’s Esme, portrayer Jon Lindstrom immediately began to suspect and went to executive producer Frank Valentini for confirmation.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The General Hospital Twist That Granted a Star’s ‘Dying’ Wish — and the Show’s, Too

One of Port Charles’ favorite couples may never have reunited!. Before taking the reins at Days of Our Lives, Ron Carlivati scripted some of the most popular (and occasionally out-there) storylines for ABC’s One Life to Live and General Hospital. And in at least one instance, he defied the wishes of a popular leading lady… and to this day remains glad that he did!
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

140K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy