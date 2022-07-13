Josh Duggar’s Prison Release Date Shows He’s Only Serving 85% of His Sentence

Duggar family followers continue to watch Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar , as they navigate his prison sentence. Josh was sentenced to 151 months in jail after he was found guilty of downloading and possessing child sexual abuse material. Now, Duggar family followers found his prison release date — and it’s earlier than expected.

Josh Duggar’s prison release date, revealed

Josh Duggar was first arrested on suspicion of downloading and obtaining child sexual abuse material in April 2021. After heading to trial, the prosecution had enough evidence to convince the jury that Josh downloaded the content on his work computer. He was convicted of downloading the material in December 2021. By July 2022, he moved to FCI Seagoville to serve 12.5 years, or 151 months, in prison.

So, when will Josh leave prison? Reddit users found documents that state Josh leaves prison on Aug. 12, 2032. That’s slightly less than the 12.5 years the judge promised.

In addition to the 151 months he must serve, he also has to spend 20 years on probation post-release. His probation rules are extremely strict and extensive. They include not being able to spend time with minors without supervised contact and having no access to the internet without approval from his probation officer. He also must have internet monitoring software on his devices.

Why is the Duggar family member only serving 85% of his sentence?

With a prison sentence of over 12 years, how will Josh Duggar get an early release?

According to Reddit users, Josh only has to serve 85% of his sentence in federal prison to start. But if he breaks prison rules, he may have to serve the entire length of his sentence. His current release date allows him to leave prison over two years ahead of schedule.

“His official sentence was for 151 months,” a Reddit user explained. “151 months = 12.58 years. 85% of 12.58 years = 10.69 years. Plus, he may have received some credit for the time served in county jail while he was waiting to be sentenced.”

“The release date posted takes into account the 85% of the sentence he will have to serve in custody,” another Reddit user noted. “An inmate maintaining his innocence is not grounds for revoking the 15% discount or making them serve out the full sentence. For him to have to serve out the full 12 years, he would have to commit major disciplinary infractions, like repeated contraband, starting fights, or attacking guards.”

What will Anna Duggar’s age be when he leaves prison?

Anna Duggar made it known she will support Josh Duggar through the entirety of his sentence. She continues to stick by his side, and even her recent changes to her Instagram bio indicate she’s “happily married.”

So, what will Anna Duggar’s age be when Josh Duggar finally leaves prison? If Josh serves his entire 12.5-year sentence, Anna will turn 46. If Josh serves his abbreviated sentence, she’ll be 44 years old when he leaves prison.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

