‘Only Murders in the Building’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Lucy Actor Zoe Colletti

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 introduced Lucy, the daughter of Charles-Haden Savage ‘s ex-girlfriend. In the season 1 finale of the Hulu series, Charles reaches out to Lucy and gets a response. In season 2, episode 4, Lucy returns. The actor who plays Lucy, Zoe Colletti, is only 20 years old, but fans may have seen her in several other TV shows.

Zoe Colletti | Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Lucy visits Charles in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2

The first season of Only Murders in the Building revealed a sad part of Charles’ past. He previously dated a woman named Emma, who had a seven-year-old daughter named Lucy. Charles would make Lucy eggs every morning, and the pair clearly bonded a lot. Then Emma suddenly dumped Charles on a cruise ship, taking Lucy with her.

During the final episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 1, Charles texted Lucy, and she responded. In season 2, episode 4, Lucy showed up at Charles’ trailer while he filmed the Brazzos reboot. Lucy helps Charles, Mabel, and Oliver figure out how people have been getting into Charles’ apartment.

Here’s why Lucy actor Zoe Colletti looks so familiar

In Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Lucy is portrayed by Zoe Colletti. At 20 years old, Colletti already has quite a few acting credits to her name. In her earliest role, she portrayed Emma Wilson in the TV movie American Men in 2006, according to IMDb .

Since then, Colletti has appeared in quite a few TV shows. Some of her more notable roles include Sophie Young in Rubicon , Benedetta Rohr in City on a Hill , and Dakota in Fear the Walking Dead . Colletti also portrays Gia in the new TV mini-series, Boo, Bitch .

Colletti co-stars alongside Lana Condor in the Netflix series. Gia and Condor’s character Erika are high school seniors about to graduate when Erika suddenly wakes up one morning as a ghost.

In an interview with The Wrap , Colletti revealed a scene that she especially enjoyed. “My favorite scene was having to shove [Lana’s] face in mud,” she told the outlet, adding that the same scene made her co-star Condor “miserable.”

Zoe may know more than she seems to in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

At the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 4, Lucy reveals that Charles is her favorite out of the five “dads” she has had. She also tells Charles that she came to the Arconia to try to visit him on the night of Bunny’s murder. Lucy used the secret passageway to hide in the walls and seemingly had a run-in with the murderer.

As Zoe bids Charles farewell, she warns him that there is “some real s*** going on in this building.” Charles muses, “This is the second time recently I’ve put someone in a car feeling like they know more than I do.”

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building drop Tuesdays on Hulu.

