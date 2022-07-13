ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man, 60, hospitalized after hang glider crashes in southern Minnesota lake

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKYSn_0gegoeJP00

Man hurt after hang glider crashes in southern Minnesota 00:24

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 60-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday after a hang glider crash in southern Minnesota.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office says the "motorized or powered" hang glider crashed shortly before 2 p.m. on Clear Lake in Lexington Township, which is roughly 50 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFL1L_0gegoeJP00
CBS

Jay Ugland, of nearby Le Center, was the only person in the aircraft, which was fitted with pontoon floats for aquatic landings and takeoffs.

Anglers on the lake helped Ugland out of the water, and a medical helicopter flew him to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Highway 169 in Scott County closes after multi-vehicle crash involving semi

JORDAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eight cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash Saturday morning at an intersection on Highway 169 in Scott County. The crash occurred on Highway 282 and Highway 169 around 7:15 a.m. in Jordan. The state patrol’s report says they are investigating this as an injury crash. A state patrol officer told FOX 9 that the status of the injuries is unknown.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
bringmethenews.com

Hwy. 169 closed both directions in Jordan after crash

Highway 169 is closed in both directions in Jordan, Minnesota, following a "injury crash." The crash was reported at 7:15 a.m., and at 8:44 a.m. Minnesota Department of Transportation said that the road would remain closed at MN 282 (Quaker Avenue) for the next three hours. The Minnesota State Patrol...
JORDAN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Le Sueur County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Clear Lake, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Le Sueur, MN
Le Sueur County, MN
Accidents
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
City
Le Center, MN
County
Le Sueur County, MN
kduz.com

Rural Hutchinson Child Injured After Falling Off Lawnmower

A rural Hutchinson child was injured after falling off a lawnmower Thursday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says at just after 10:30am, they responded to a medical in the 14600 block of 615th Avenue. Authorities say 36-year-old Amanda Carter reported her 21-month-old daughter fell off a lawn mower...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck in Chaska

Authorities in Chaska say a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after colliding with a semi-truck. The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Engler Blvd. and Clover Ridge Drive, according to the Chaska Police Department. Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital with...
CHASKA, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Hurt After Motorcycle Hit By Car on Highway 169

(KNSI) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car near Princeton on Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Erech Steven Gallatin was south on Highway 169 when a Cadillac CTS stopped in the median and started to turn southbound on the highway. The 51-year-old Milaca man was hit by the car and taken by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Troopers say Gallatin suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PRINCETON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glider#Hospital#Medical Helicopter#Traffic Accident#Ugland
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, seriously injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded Friday in a downtown Minneapolis shooting. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, located at the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and North 1st Street. First-responders found the victim wounded at the scene. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. The victim's injuries were described as "potentially life-threatening." Investigator say the victim appears to have been shot in a drive-by after talking to people in a vehicle. The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver blows .525 BAC in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police stopped a drunk driver recently who was more than six times over the alcohol limit in Blaine. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the 30-year-old driver blew a .525 when he was pulled over. A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely...
BLAINE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Le Center man injured in aircraft crash on Clear Lake

Cooperation between air rescue service and emergency medical service on the ground. Paramedic is pulling stretcher with patient to the ambulance car. A Le Center man was injured in an aircraft crash on Clear Lake Wednesday afternoon. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area in Lexington Township...
LE CENTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Boston 25 News WFXT

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
knuj.net

GLENCOE MAN KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Glencoe man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning. The state patrol says around 10:20, they were called to Westfield Township in Dodge County. They say a Harley Davidson Cruiser was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it went into the ditch and the driver was ejected. The driver iss identified as Ronald Karg. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not involved.
GLENCOE, MN
KEYC

Driver of black car in street racing incident identified

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police say they’ve identified one driver in a suspected street race last month. On June 4, surveillance photos showed a silver and black car traveling at a high rate of speed downtown. Public safety said they went up Glenwood Avenue and crashed into another...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Juan Zamarripa charged in armed Faribault standoff

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- A SWAT team fired pepperball munitions and nonlethal rounds in order to subdue a man in a Faribault standoff, according to charges filed in Rice County. Juan Zamarripa, 39, faces felony charges of terroristic threats and second-degree assault, as well as a gross misdemeanor drug charge, in connection to the Wednesday incident. According to the criminal complaint, Faribault officers were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. to an apartment on Fifth Street Northwest and Central Avenue. Two men reported that they were walking down the street listening to music on a phone when Zamarripa emerged from the apartment and began yelling...
FARIBAULT, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

West central Minnesota woman facing murder charges in drug overdose case

(Olivia, MN) -- A west central Minnesota woman is facing a third-degree murder charge for the drug overdose of a Renville County woman last November. Deja Padilla, 19, of Montevideo, is charged with supplying the victim with fentanyl which caused her death. Officials say law enforcement received a 911 call...
103.7 THE LOON

“Dead Drunk” Driver Arrested In Minnesota For Being 6x The Legal Limit

Drinking and driving is a BIG no-no. If you are caught it's expensive, you may have to spend the night or nights in jail, and you may even lose your ability to drive legally. One man recently stopped by police here in Minnesota was six times the legal limit when he was tested, which in some cases would put some people into a coma or even death being that drunk. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the arrest was made recently by the Blaine Police Department in the north metro, where the driver of the vehicle blew a .525, or more than 6 times the legal limit of .08!
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
67K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy