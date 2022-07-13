Assault, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released new information about the 3-year-old girl who drowned in a backyard pool in Surprise earlier this week. On Tuesday, just before 2 p.m., someone called 911 saying the toddler was found in the pool at a home near Reems and Greenway roads and wasn’t breathing. She was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead soon after. Police said it was possible she had been in the pool for up to three hours.

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO