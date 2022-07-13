ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Canyon, AZ

Assault, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon

By Independent Newsmedia
Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 2 days ago
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took the following reports of an assault and other incidents in Gold Canyon June 23-27:

  • Driving under the influence — drugs, reported at 12:51 a.m. June 23 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.
  • Disturbance, reported at 3:23 a.m. June 23 in the 10300 block of East Agua Vista.
  • Theft of a bicycle, reported at 11:19 a.m. June 23 in the 3300 block of West San Cristobal Road.
  • Assault, reported at 12:34 p.m. June 24 in the 9900 block of East La Palma Avenue.
  • Trespassing, reported at 10:26 a.m. June 27 at East Peralta Way and East Venture Up Road.

