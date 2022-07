LOS ANGELES - A homeowner in Tarzana took matters into his own hands to defend his property after he found several burglars outside his home Thursday night. The first 911 call came in just before 8:50 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. A neighbor reported hearing someone breaking into a home in the 19000 block of Greenbriar Drive and a short time later, they heard gunshots.

