Just after 3 pm Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol responded to an area near Ayers Island for a reported drowning. When the first patrol boat arrived the family had a male on the boat doing CPR. A Precinct 1 Deputy took over CPR until North Montgomery County FireBoat arrived. At that time he was transferred to their boat with CPR continuing and transported to shore. There MCHD medics worked for close to 45-minutes before declaring him deceased. The family, from the Humble area, were on a rented pontoon boat and the male had been swimming when he became distressed and was pulled to the boat. He did not have a life vest on. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO