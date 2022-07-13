Indiana Board of Education holds meeting to discuss ILEARN results
By Erica Finke, WSBT 22 Reporter
22 WSBT
2 days ago
The Indiana Board of Education held a meeting Wednesday to discuss the outcomes of the 2022 ILEARN results. The department of education's chief academic officer said 98-to-99 percent of Hoosier students participated in the exams. "All of this is just considering how we get back to pre-pandemic. This is...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Schools across Indiana are still struggling to fill open teaching positions ahead of the upcoming school year, which is just weeks away for many Hoosier school districts. There are more than 2,300 open teaching positions statewide as of Thursday, according to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). The state agency’s online job board indicates an additional 1,300 open student support positions, including school counselors, classroom aides and cafeteria employees.
Indianapolis – Records show some of Indiana’s schools aren’t following individualized education plans established for special needs students, per the law. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act states public schools are required to provide children with disabilities with free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment and at no cost to the child’s parents. It also required each student with a disability to have an individualized education plan, otherwise known as an IEP. It is designed to address the student’s educational and functional needs. The document is often designed by the child’s parents and the school. It is supposed to include observations regarding the child’s past and educational status, measurable goals and objectives for the child, and considerations on what type of instruction the child will receive to meet those goals.
A new Indiana initiative aims to help parents of children with disabilities pay for therapies, tutoring and other services. But there’s a catch: It’s only available to families who leave the public school system — and the special education services it provides. The Indiana Education Scholarship Account...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education released the latest ILEARN results Wednesday, showing a recovery from pandemic-related learning disruptions. More than 99% of students in grades three through eight participated in the assessment. The department said the results show that most grade levels and student populations increased their proficiency rates in English/language arts and math compared to 2021.
Indiana is about 23 hundred teachers short to start the school year. The Indiana Department of Education’s website lists over two thousand open teaching jobs across the state. School districts have made no secret about their struggle to find teachers, so this year’s shortage is not a surprise.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced that applications are now open for the Attract, Prepare, Retain (APR) Grant. This grant is available for Indiana’s schools and community partners to support local initiatives to attract and retain educators in school buildings across the state. “Like most...
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker is calling to get more money back into taxpayers’ pockets as the state reports a historic reserve balance. On Friday, State Auditor Tera Klutz announced that Indiana closed the 2022 fiscal year with $6.1 billion in state reserves. “Indiana’s historic $6.1 billion reserve balance gives legislators the opportunity to review […]
After a recount, the results of the Republican primary race for the Indiana House District 32 seat did not change. The recount confirmed that Fred Glynn, a Hamilton County councilor from Carmel, narrowly defeated Suzie Jaworowski, a Fishers resident and former state director for President Donald Trump’s campaign. “I...
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that he has selected David Redden as the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor (DOL). “David brings a great deal of experience in managing workers and workplaces across Indiana,” said Gov. Holcomb. “He will continue the steady leadership of the Department of Labor in its work to enforce the laws around workplace safety, wage and youth employment.”
Former retail executive David Redden has been picked as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the governor’s office announced Wednesday morning. He’ll begin his tenure July 25. Redden served in numerous executive roles for former grocery chain Marsh Supermarkets, including senior vice president...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s surging tax collections over the past year have pushed state government’s budget surplus up more than 50% to about $6.1 billion as legislators prepare to take up a proposal for a second round of refund payments from that surplus, state officials announced Friday. The jump from last year’s record high of $3.9 billion in cash reserves comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature is set to consider GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to distribute $225 payments to taxpayers for what he calls “inflationary relief.” Democrats have questioned the effectiveness of the $125 refunds that have been slowly distributed since May and have pushed to suspend Indiana’s 62 cents-per-gallon in gasoline taxes, saying that would provide more immediate relief from sky-high inflation. Some Republican legislators have raised concerns about spending reserves on refunds when inflation is increasing the cost of state construction projects, but Holcomb’s top budget adviser said the new refund plan costing the state about $1 billion was a “prudent” proposal.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana has exceeded 23,000 coronavirus deaths, the state Department of Health reported Friday. The state has recorded 23,016 deaths and 984 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus through Thursday. In the previous week, a total of 32 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported.
Millions of Hoosiers are going to have to wait even longer to get their automatic taxpayer refund from the state. Supply chain issues have delayed the issuing of 1.7 million paper checks. Last year, the state triggered its automatic taxpayer refund law when it collected billions more in tax revenue...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana doctors say ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban abortions. “If the treatment for ectopic pregnancies is disallowed, that would be deadly to women in Indiana,” Dr. Emily Volk, CMO of Baptist Health Floyd said. Ectopic pregnancies happen when a...
It's widely known as the silent killer. Ovarian Cancer impacts thousands of women each year, and Friday there was a special event to raise awareness about it. Michigan's Ovarian Cancer Alliance held a free concert in Benton Harbor. It was an opportunity for survivors to gather and speak out about...
(INDIANAPOLIS) – An abortion bill isn’t the only one legislators are still trying to finish writing before a special session later this month. Governor Holcomb’s tax rebate may get a revision too. Holcomb called the special session to pass a $225 rebate to help Hoosiers with rising...
Pete, right, and Chasten Buttigieg, left, in Iowa during his 2020 presidential campaign. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg recently moved to Michigan and likely took with him any chance of a statewide Democrat electoral win in Indiana. Ever since “Mayor Pete” showed his national prowess in...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne protestors are outraged that Indiana is piling more restrictions on what they say is their human right. “A lot of people who are for the overturn, I don’t think entirely understand what it means because it’s an umbrella law and that covers medical privacy,” protestor Tiffany Goller said.
Benton Harbor has been part of Michigan’s Secure Cities Partnership (SCP) to help address crime with a system that recognizes enforcement and community engagement. In April of 2020 the Fifth District Crime Prevention Squad (DCPS) joined SCP in Benton Harbor. The DCPS is staffed by troopers from the fourth district post. purpose Their focus centered on the reduction of violent crime and fostering positive police and community relationships in the city of Benton Harbor and other communities.
