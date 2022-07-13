ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend puts gas stations on notice for synthetic drugs

By DJ Manou, WSBT 22 Reporter
22 WSBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Bend leaders are putting their foot down when it comes to synthetic drugs being sold to children. This Phillips 66 is one of two gas stations visited by police where they spoke with the owner. It’s part of how the city is once again going to enforce the...

wsbt.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Crime-tracking tool returns to South Bend Police Department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A crime-tracking tool makes its return to the South Bend Police Department, allowing residents to access up-to-date crime statistics in the city. The tool, formerly known as Crime Reports, is now called CityProtect and features an interactive map that plots incidents around the city and filters that display different types of crimes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man on a mission to save the seats at the Morris

The brewery announced the grand opening date for its tap room at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza in Mishawaka. Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Mishawaka. It happened just after 3:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East McKinley Avenue and Maplehurst Avenue. Test. Updated: 2 hours ago.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Michigan State Police see results in partnerships with local communities

Benton Harbor has been part of Michigan’s Secure Cities Partnership (SCP) to help address crime with a system that recognizes enforcement and community engagement. In April of 2020 the Fifth District Crime Prevention Squad (DCPS) joined SCP in Benton Harbor. The DCPS is staffed by troopers from the fourth district post. purpose Their focus centered on the reduction of violent crime and fostering positive police and community relationships in the city of Benton Harbor and other communities.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
inkfreenews.com

Meth Possession Leads To Three Years Of Probation

WARSAW — A Fort Wayne man will serve a three-year sentence on probation after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs. Dylan Thomas Allen, 28, Fort Wayne, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony. Three additional criminal charges were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Momentum growing in Elkhart for Hively Avenue Overpass project

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Support is growing in Elkhart for the planned Hively Avenue Overpass. Nearly 100 trains cross Hively Avenue in Elkhart every day, halting upwards of 6,000 motorists, while also impeding trucks carrying goods and even delaying first responders. “So, what we are trying to do is separate...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Bare Hands Brewery moves ahead with South Bend expansion

Class action lawsuit against Marshall County Jail to be dropped, judge rules. A jail that was “routinely” running at 130-percent capacity at that time is now rarely over its 233-bed limit. Inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail under investigation. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Police say a female...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Shooting#Gas Stations
abc57.com

Man charged in 2020 armed robbery

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged for allegedly robbing two men who met with the suspect for an alleged drug transaction, according to court records. On September 29, 2020, two men reported an armed robbery to the South Bend Police Department. The two men told police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people arrested on drug charges in LaPorte County

Two people driving cross-country have been arrested in LaPorte County on drug-related charges. Lyle Smith and Karim Willens were driving from California to New York when they were pulled over for not using their signals. The officer on the scene noticed they were nervous and saw a suspicious box in...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
Your News Local

Logansport woman found guilty on multiple charges

LOGANSPORT, IN – Noah Schafer, the Cass County Prosecuting Attorney, announced that Kimberly Jo Brook, Logansport, was found guilty by a six-person jury of Unlawful Possession of a Legend Drug, Obstruction of Justice, Driving While Suspended, and Resisting Law Enforcement. The conviction followed a one-day trial presented by Deputy...
LOGANSPORT, IN
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
abc57.com

Humane Society seizes over 2 dozen cats from home

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County removed over 2 dozen cats from a home on Tarman Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home for reports of domestic violence around 2:20 p.m. The victim told deputies she had been...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City resident dies in shooting on Michigan Boulevard

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A Michigan City man has died following a shooting in the 1600 block of E. Michigan Boulevard Wednesday night, the Michigan City Police Department announced. At 8:02 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on E. Michigan Boulevard.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Woman shot in the leg on Lexington Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. – A woman was shot in the leg while walking on W. Lexington Avenue Wednesday evening, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 5:26 p.m., police were called to an Elkhart hospital for a shooting report. A witness told police that she and the victim were walking near...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Michigan City. Police were called to the 1600 block of East Michigan Boulevard just after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found Jimmy Brown, 53, of Michigan City inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy