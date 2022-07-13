ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

‘Close to an emergency situation’: Record inflation impacting renters in Richmond

By Olivia Jaquith
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPOaG_0gegmFVm00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Inflation reached a new 40-year high in June, according to a report released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , making pre-existing challenges for tenants in and around Richmond more severe.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Associate Professor of Economics Chris Herrington told 8News that the spike, which is somewhat expected, was led by energy price increases. With the costs of gas dropping in recent weeks, though, he said the July numbers could show some improvement.

Tenants grapple with rent hikes amid overall inflation spike

But Martin Wegbreit with the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society (CVLAS) said that many renters are struggling to keep up with rental payments, with apartment costs increasing even faster than inflation.

“If it is private housing that has no government support at all, then there is no limit,” he said. “There is no rent control in Virginia, and the limit is only what the free market will allow, and free markets are not always fair markets.”

Data from rental listing site Apartment List showed that from March 2020 to May 2022, city-level rent estimates increased significantly throughout Virginia. In Glen Allen, rent grew approximately 19.5%; 25.3% in Richmond; and 26.8% in Chester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEEC6_0gegmFVm00
Graphic by Forrest Shelor, Ivy Tan / 8News

“The issue is that we have had a neglective housing policy for decades,” Wegbreit said. “The issue is that we have not invested enough in affordable housing, and that’s why so many people are simply unable to afford the rents. That’s why so many people have what we refer to as ‘rent burden.'”

According to a 202 1 study by Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission (JLRAC) , approximately 44% of renting households were cost-burdened in 2019, meaning more than 30% of their income was being used for rent.

“The inflation that we’re seeing, the rents going up faster than inflation is compounding an already-existing problem where it was already difficult for people to pay rent just because of that rent burden,” Wegbreit said. “This is very close to an emergency situation in Richmond.”

Grocery tax cut comes to Virginia in 2023 amid inflation spike

Herrington noted that new construction nationwide is at its highest rate since the 1970s, something that can be observed throughout Central Virginia. But it takes time for units to become available, especially amid persisting labor shortages and supply chain issues.

“Richmond, right now, has the second-lowest vacancy rate in the entire country for a large metropolitan area. So we’re at 1.1% vacancy rate, and that does not give tenants options, other than, as I said, possibly doubling or tripling up, or moving much father out where the rents might be less,” Wegbreit said. “I would urge public officials to realize the gravity of the crisis and to do something.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia launching new mental health crisis line 988

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On July 16, Virginia is officially launching its 988 number, a mental health crisis line that connects callers to counselors and mental health services. This national hotline will connect people who call to resources through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. According to Staci Young, the...
VIRGINIA STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

These Northern Virginia Counties Rank Among the Country’s Top 10 Wealthiest

When it comes to median household income, four areas in the region slotted in the top 10. A five-year survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau looked at median household income to determine the wealthiest counties in the country. In results that may come as no surprise to residents subjected to soaring rent and housing costs, four of the seven richest areas are in Northern Virginia, according to U.S. News & World Report.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Society
City
Glen Allen, VA
Government Technology

Virginia’s 24-Hour Cyber Incident Reporting Law Takes Effect

In Virginia, state agencies will now have to report all cyber incidents within 24 hours to the Virginia Fusion Intelligence Center, thanks to a law that took effect July 1. Any incident that threatens the security of the state data or communications, exposes data protected by federal or state laws, or compromises the security of public entities or agencies’ IT systems must be reported within the 24-hour time frame.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Rent Control#Affordable Housing
13News Now

Here's how Virginia's new quarantine guidance compares to CDC recommendations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When Virginia students and staff return to the classroom this fall, they'll be returning to a different set of COVID-19 protocols. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a big change to COVID-19 quarantine guidance in the Commonwealth, eliminating the need to quarantine following exposure to COVID-19 as long as that person exposed remains asymptomatic.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
wvtf.org

A 50 year shift to Virginia's suburbs likely to move to the exurbs next

In the last 50 years, Fairfax County saw the largest population increase in Virginia. During that same time, Norfolk saw the largest population decline. Hamilton Lombard at UVA's Weldon Cooper Center says 50 years ago, Norfolk was Virginia's largest city. "Cities around the country typically lost population from a combination...
NORFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia emergency SNAP benefits extended through July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has once again extended emergency SNAP benefits, ensuring families will receive the maximum amount available to them for the month of July. The emergency SNAP benefits – which have to be approved each month before they’re deposited on EBT cards – are a result of the public health emergency declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits still have to be approved again each month.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Mass incarceration's surprising toll

A few years ago it was hard to tell where Virginia’s prisoners came from. Mike Wessler with the Prison Policy Initiative says the census bureau counted incarcerated people as residents of the place where their cells were located. “What this ends up doing is it gives disproportionate political clout...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

All I-95 South traffic in Henrico to be diverted this weekend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers coming to Richmond from the north are asked to expect delays this weekend as all traffic on Interstate 95 South will be diverted. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all traffic on I-95 South in Henrico County will be diverted to Interstate 295 South from 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, until the morning of Monday, July 18.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy